Dozens of suspects were arrested on Monday morning for trafficking in illegal weapons and drugs, following a long-term undercover operation, the success of which hinged on "The Nomad," the first Bedouin undercover agent handled by Israel's Lahav 433 crime-fighting unit.

During his time undercover, the Nomad was party to dozens of arms deals and drug deals, purchasing four illegal M-16 rifles, dozens of handguns, and about 500 grams of cocaine. Working undercover, he gathered intelligence and evidence on illicit transactions that had previously been very difficult for law enforcement to trace.

Lahav 433 commander, Deputy Commissioner Meni Binyamin, explained that "deploying an undercover agent deep within criminal networks enabled us to gather significant evidence, expose an extensive criminal infrastructure, and deliver a substantial blow to illegal firearms and drug traffickers operating across the country."

Israel Police conduct a raid during a widespread operation against drug and weapon trafficking, July 13, 2026. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)

Dozens arrested across Israel as Operation Nomad transitions into the overt phase

The covert phase of Operation "Nomad" culminated in hundreds of Israeli military and law enforcement officials raiding dozens of targets across Israel on Monday morning, including in Rahat, Tel Sheva, Bir Hadaj, Arad, Dimona, Eilat, and east Jerusalem. Dozens were arrested, including 20 central figures in Israeli organized crime.

Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy said that Operation Nomad "once again demonstrates that there is no place where criminals can consider themselves beyond the reach of the Israel Police."

Israeli security forces conduct raids in the overt phase of Operation ''Nomad,'' July 13, 2026. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The undercover operation, together with the professional work of Lahav 433 investigators, operational units, and our partner agencies, led to the exposure of dozens of suspects and the disruption of illegal firearms and drug transactions that could have cost lives," Levy added.

'Pursuing crime and not allowing it to rear its head'

"This is what proactive, aggressive, and determined police looks like," National Securty Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced about the operation.

"Hundreds of police officers and fighters simultaneously raiding dozens of targets and reaching arms and drug dealers - this is exactly the policy we are leading," he said.

"Moving from defense to offense, pursuing crime and not allowing it to rear its head. I commend the Police Commissioner, the commander of Lahav, the Lahav 433 police, the Border Police fighters, and the special units for their professional and determined activity. We will continue to give the police the tools and backing to strike crime with all our might."