Jerusalem area Border Police arrested a man hiding inside a loudspeaker in a vehicle on Saturday night, who was determined to be in Israel illegally.

During a vehicle inspection at El-Jib Crossing, police said officers noticed a large speaker inside the car, the placement of which "aroused suspicion," next to a car seat with an infant inside.

The illegal resident and the vehicle's driver were arrested and taken in for further questioning by both the Border Police and Israeli intelligence officials.

Police find, disarm three pipe bombs outside Ramallah train station

Israel Police found three high-powered pipe bombs in an open area near the train station in Ramallah on Sunday.

The police also stated that they had found dozens of 5.56 caliber ammunition alongside the pipe bombs, which had been stolen from the IDF.

Three pipe bombs found by the Israeli police in Ramallah, August 2, 2026. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The explosives were disarmed by the police, and the items were taken by the police for further investigation.

Police seize guns in Bedouin village

Earlier, the police announced that they had foiled an attempted attack in the Bedouin village of Bir al-Maksur, after they had seized several weapons, including a Beretta M12 submachine gun and a loaded pistol.

During the raid, the police also arrested six suspects, the police stated.

According to the police, both incidents are thought to be criminal in nature.