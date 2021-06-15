1970s folk rock star Al Stewart to debut in Israel

1970s Scottish folk rock star Al Stewart will be testing the post-corona concert circuit by arriving in Israel later this year for the first time.Stewart, who topped the charts with tuneful, piano-focused songs like "Year of the Cat" and "Time Passages," will be playing at the Hangar in Tel Aviv on November 1. The 75-year-old multi-instrumentalist will be backed by acclaimed Americana band The Empty Pockets from Chicago.
Tickets are available at *2007.
