A night at the (Tower of David) museum

The Tower of David Museum is easing its way back from the coronavirus-induced shutdown with a special Jerusalem Day promotion. The museum, in Jerusalem’s Old City, will be open to the public free of charge on Jerusalem Day, Thursday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.In addition, the museum is holding a competition for one family to win spending a night at the museum sleeping in luxurious “glamping” tent under the Jerusalem skies, courtesy of glamping.co.il.The winning family will also be treated to a dinner by famed Jerusalem chef Moshe Basson of the Eucalyptus Restaurant, with wine provided by the Bat Shlomo Winery and breakfast by Ofaimme.The prize will also include an outdoor yoga lesson, a private viewing of the sound and light show “King David,” a lantern-lit expedition to the Kishle excavations and King Herod’s Palace, a private guided tour of Jerusalem’s skyline, and a going home present of a box stacked with goodies from Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda provided by A Jerusalem Box by Chen Koren.To win the night at the museum, the judges are looking for a moving story, photo or personal memory that involves being in Jerusalem. Details are posted on the museum’s website, www.tod.org.il. Submissions can be sent until 9 a.m. on May 17.The contest is restricted to families with no more than two adults and up to three children age six-17.