American singer/songwriter LP to perform in Ra’anana in September

One sign that the pandemic may be behind us is the announcement that international performers are beginning to reschedule their canceled shows in Israel. American singer/songwriter LP (Laura Pergolizzi) is the latest artist to set a new date, September 22 at the Ra’anana Amphitheater. She was scheduled to perform last year in Caesarea. All tickets for that show will be honored and new tickets, beginning at NIS 269, are available at 2207.kupat.co.il/show/lp
LP has released four albums since 2001 and has written songs for Rihanna (“Cheers - Drink to That”) and Christina Aguilera (“Beautiful People”), among others.
Her haunting tune “Muddy Waters” was featured on the season-four finale of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.
