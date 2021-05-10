American singer/songwriter LP to perform in Ra’anana in September

LP has released four albums since 2001 and has written songs for Rihanna (“Cheers - Drink to That”) and Christina Aguilera (“Beautiful People”), among others.

Her haunting tune “Muddy Waters” was featured on the season-four finale of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}