Amsterdam film festival to screen Israeli documentary

Maya Zinshtein’s new film, ‘Til Kingdom Come, an in-depth look into the unique bond between Evangelical Christianity and Israel, has been accepted into the IDFA Film Festival in Amsterdam, which is considered the world’s largest international documentary film festival. The film will be screened as part of “Best of Fests,” which brings together the best films released this year.The film looks at several generations of Evangelical pastors at a church in a poverty-stricken mining town and examines how this church and its members fervently support and contribute to Israel, looking at how their belief system influences their choices. It also shows how Israelis respond to their support and the complex connections among these communities. Zinshtein’s previous film, Forever Pure, a look at the fan culture and management of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team, won a News & Documentary Emmy Award, among many others.
