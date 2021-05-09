Arthur Rubinstein prize winners tour Israel

Beginning Monday, the Arthur Rubinstein Competition prize winners will tour the country, performing with the Jerusalem Symphony, playing recitals and meeting music students.

On Monday in Ashdod and the next night in Jerusalem the prize winners - Juan Perez Floristan from Spain (1st Prize), Shiori Kuwahara of Japan (2nd Prize) and Cunmo Yin from China (3rd Prize) will perform movements from piano concerti by Rachmaninoff and Brahms with the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. The three will perform piano recitals May 12 at Rehovot’s Beit Ha-Am (at 8:30 p.m.) and May 15 at the Haifa Chamber Music Society (at 7 p.m.).

Juan Perez Floristan will meet the Israeli Music Conservatory in Tel Aviv (formerly known as Striker) students on May 16 at 2:30 p.m. and their counterparts from the Sha’ar ha-Negev Conservatory on May 19 (at 6 p.m.). On May 18, Shiori Kuwahara will perform a recital at the Tanenbaum Music Conservatory in Netivot.