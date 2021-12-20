The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Israeli star DJ puts the world in trance

He’s been called a superstar Israeli music producer and DJ. But Eran Hersh hasn’t forgotten his roots in Haifa.

By JOSH ARONSON
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 21:39
ERAN HERSH (photo credit: ERAN HERSCH)
ERAN HERSH
(photo credit: ERAN HERSCH)
He’s been called a superstar Israeli music producer and DJ. But Eran Hersh hasn’t forgotten his roots in Haifa.
The 35-year-old Hersh emerged as a household name in the electronic music world after two shows at EDC Las Vegas and Ultra Miami in 2019. Since then, he’s released a string of hit singles, and most recently teamed up with emerging vocalist and songwriter May Kravitz for his latest single, called “Human.”
Having just finished a tour of Europe, the Miami-based Hersh is about to embark on a series of shows in the US.
“I play electric trance but with an Israeli twist. Many people have asked me about it, and I get mixed results when I tell them I’m from Israel,” said Hersh. “But I believe music can inspire, can bring together, and through my music I bring together different cultures. People have changed their perspectives on Israel after listening to my music and talking to me.”
Hersh became a music fan early on, thanks to his father.
Israelis walk along Dado Beach in Haifa on May 16, 2021. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)Israelis walk along Dado Beach in Haifa on May 16, 2021. (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
“I grew up in a traditional Jewish home, but my father had a club in Rishon Lezion. I used to go there at age 14 to feel the vibe, even though he didn’t feel it was right for children to go to clubs,” said Hersh.
His uncle took him to the famed Oman 17 in Jerusalem, where Hersh saw [legendary Dutch DJ] Teisto play.
“It was phenomenal and inspired me to start to perform.
One weekend, the DJ at his father’s club was a no-show, so he volunteered himself to man the boards.
“When my father arrived and heard the music, he asked ‘Who’s playing? It’s phenomenal!’ When he discovered it was me, he went ballistic at me, but secretly he was proud.”
In 2003, at the age of 17, Hersh and his siblings relocated to Miami, and he was soon gigging at clubs.
Just as his career was really taking off, the coronavirus pandemic hit. However, it presented new opportunities.
With halls and clubs closed, he, like many DJs, moved to livestreaming, where he soon found himself a wider audience as his videos went viral.
“At the same time I was asked by one of the radio shows in Florida to deejay, and quickly I became a hit with commuters in Florida,” he said.
“As soon as restrictions was eased, I received requests to travel around the country and around the world and play my music. It’s an incredible feeling to know while I’m playing in Kiev or France that I’m representing Israel and showing what we are capable of doing.
“I work a lot with musicians from our neighboring countries (without ties with Israel), and at first they say: ‘You come from Israel; we don’t want anything to do with you.’ I explain to them what Israelis go through, and a lot of times they understand what Israel is about.”
Hersh, who lives in Miami with his wife and children, said he tries to keep Jewish tradition. “Sometimes there are parties on Shabbat, and I walk there as often as possible and I do as much minimum work as I can.”
Hersh has steadily released a new song every month, instead of a full album once a year, so he can keep his fans surprised. He is currently working on a project with Orthodox Israeli singer Gad Elbaz.
“I believe that whether we’re Jewish, Arab, Christian, religious or not, we can work together, with the No. 1 factor being the power of the music.”


Tags Israel music israeli djs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel dropped the ball in KC-46 refuelers saga - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel must change its attitude toward the Nakba - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Breakstone

Delay of Western Wall deal isn’t only issue disenfranchising forward-thinking Jews - opinion

 By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by