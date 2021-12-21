Rock and Roll legends Deep Purple to perform in Israel next May

The legendary British rock band "Deep Purple" will arrive in Israel on May 22nd at a concert at Menorah Hall in Tel Aviv, in what will be their sixth visit to Israel.

Deep Purple has endeared themselves to Israeli fans through their music, which has landed band members Ian Gillen (vocalist), Ian Pace (drummer), Roger Glover (bassist), Steve Morse (guitarist) and Don Irie (keyboardist) all a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The English band, founded in 1968 and famous for hits such as "Smoke on the Water" and “Speed King,” were known as one of the three major British bands of the 1970s, along with Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones.

Deep Purple’s first concert in Israel was in 1991, though the band returned in 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2016. While the band members are considerably older now, concertgoers say the rock and roll legends are no worse for wear.

“At the age of 70, Gillan doesn’t have the range he exhibited earlier in his career with the band, which dates back to 1969,” said Eliot Zimelman in a review of Deep Purple’s most recent Israel show in 2016. “But his charisma, charm and stage presence throughout the show was at the heart and soul of the performance.”

Deep Purple rocks out Nokia Arena in Tel Aviv. (credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS)

“Sunday night’s show left the avid local fan base with everlasting memories of an outstanding performance by one of rock’s true legends” Zimelman concluded in his review. Five years later, Deep Purple hopes to bring the same infectious energy that has made them musician staples for over 50 years.