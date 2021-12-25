The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is holding a free virtual gala, hosted by Shira Haas, on December 26 at 9 p.m. Israel time (2 p.m. EST), to celebrate the orchestra’s 85th anniversary.

Haas, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress, will host alongside IPO music director Lahav Shani and the program will feature archival footage of legendary conductors Leonard Bernstein, Arturo Toscanini and Zubin Mehta that has never been shown before.

The IPO is the leading orchestra in Israel and recognized internationally as a world-class symphonic ensemble. Founded in 1936 by acclaimed Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the IPO performs regularly in its home, the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, as well as all over Israel and around the world.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The program will be presented by the IPO and the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic.

The IPO 85th anniversary celebrations will continue in 2022, when the orchestra will perform a series of festive concerts, including one on February 20 conducted by Mehta in Tel Aviv.

LAHAV SHANI (credit: MARCO BORGGREVE)

To register for free, go to this link https://gala2021.ipo.co.il/ The gala event will be streamed on the IPO’s YouTube channel, as well as the medici.tv website.