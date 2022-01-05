The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli actor alleges TV host Assi Azar sexually assaulted him

Actor Yehuda Nahari claimed TV personality Assi Azar sexually harassed him 10 years ago during Nahari's audition for an Israeli TV show.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 15:26

Updated: JANUARY 5, 2022 15:27
Assi Azar stands in the house, at the Big Brother reality show, during Season 6 in Neve Ilan studio outside Jerusalem, June 28, 2014 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Assi Azar stands in the house, at the Big Brother reality show, during Season 6 in Neve Ilan studio outside Jerusalem, June 28, 2014
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Actor Yehuda Nahari claimed on Wednesday television host and personality Assi Azar sexually harassed him a decade ago, Israeli media reported.
Yehuda Nahari, who played in "Terrible Days," claims Azar sexually harassed him 10 years ago when Nahari was auditioning for a role in the Israeli romantic-comedy TV series Lehiyot Ita (Beauty and the Baker), which Azar created. Azar also co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv.
According to Nahari, he filed a complaint with Israel Police in January 2021, but the case was closed due to the statute of limitations.
Nahari said he met Azar through mutual friends and was then offered to audition for the role. Azar allegedly invited him to his house where he touched himself in Nahari's presence and tried to persuade Nahari into sexual intercourse.
Nahari was asked by Walla to take a polygraph test and according to the test, the actor was 100% truthful, Walla reported.
Hosts of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Bar Refaeli, Erez Tal, Assi Azar and Lucy Ayoub stand on stage during the Grand Final of the contest in Tel Aviv, Israel May 18, 2019 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)Hosts of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Bar Refaeli, Erez Tal, Assi Azar and Lucy Ayoub stand on stage during the Grand Final of the contest in Tel Aviv, Israel May 18, 2019 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Azar responded to Walla's report, stating that he "met Yehuda over 10 years ago and we kissed. Apart from that, nothing else happened."
Azar's employer Keshet, who owns Israeli news outlet N12, also responded to the allegations, stating that the allegations are "under inquiry" although it has acknowledged Azar has completely denied all allegations made against him.


