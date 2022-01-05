Israeli actor alleges TV host Assi Azar sexually assaulted him

Actor Yehuda Nahari claimed on Wednesday television host and personality Assi Azar sexually harassed him a decade ago, Israeli media reported.

Yehuda Nahari, who played in "Terrible Days," claims Azar sexually harassed him 10 years ago when Nahari was auditioning for a role in the Israeli romantic-comedy TV series Lehiyot Ita ( Beauty and the Baker ), which Azar created. Azar also co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv.

According to Nahari, he filed a complaint with Israel Police in January 2021, but the case was closed due to the statute of limitations.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Nahari said he met Azar through mutual friends and was then offered to audition for the role. Azar allegedly invited him to his house where he touched himself in Nahari's presence and tried to persuade Nahari into sexual intercourse.

Nahari was asked by Walla to take a polygraph test and according to the test, the actor was 100% truthful, Walla reported.

Hosts of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Bar Refaeli, Erez Tal, Assi Azar and Lucy Ayoub stand on stage during the Grand Final of the contest in Tel Aviv, Israel May 18, 2019 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Azar responded to Walla's report, stating that he "met Yehuda over 10 years ago and we kissed. Apart from that, nothing else happened."

Azar's employer Keshet, who owns Israeli news outlet N12, also responded to the allegations, stating that the allegations are "under inquiry" although it has acknowledged Azar has completely denied all allegations made against him.