Jerusalem highlights for the week of January 7–13

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

Visit the latest Ticho House exhibition (opened on December 29) “The Voice Calls to Itself.” Curated by Timna Seligman with video-art works by Hilla Ben Ari, the exhibition offers a new perspective on the works of Polish-born papercut artist Moshe Reifer (1907-1985). Ben Ari was especially interested in the works Reifer created in the 1930s and his Midrash Letters, which focused on the mystical meanings of the Hebrew language.

Ticho House, 10 Harav Agan St. (near Zion Square). Free admission; no pre-registration needed. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone: (02) 645 3746.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

Take the car to visit Studio Annette in Tel Aviv, part of the Felicja Blumental Music Center (FBMC), to enjoy “MA. International Performance Art Festival” curated by Tamar Raban. For NIS 30, you will experience on-the-spot performances with some of the best artists in the country, between noon and 7 p.m. 2 Shvil Hameretz St., Tel Aviv. Call 03-620-1185 for tickets or visit fbmc.co.il/en/

If you are already touring the first Hebrew City, visit “Eastern Skies Blush,” a solo exhibition by Hinda Weiss at Artport (8 Ha’amal St, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Weiss explored the streets of NYC during COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic. Free admission. To learn more, visit: www.artport.art/?lang=en

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

Or, stay close to home and enjoy the award-winning performance of French-Jewish mega-star Gad Elmaleh as a trans woman in the 2003 French comedy hit Chouchou (3:45 p.m.) at the Jerusalem Cinematheque . Elmaleh, who was born in Casablanca, is regarded as the funniest man in France, and his English-speaking comedy special American Dream is currently on Netflix. This film is in French with Hebrew subtitles. NIS 40 per ticket, phone (02) 565-4333 to order.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9

Kurdish-Jewish singer Itzik Kala will join Rabbi David Menachem and the Piyut Ensemble of the Ben Zvi Institute in a special concert with the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod at 8:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theater. Titled “A Jerusalem Concert,” patrons will enjoy a unique experience of Jewish musical heritage focused on the traditions of the holy city. NIS 129 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755, 20 Marcus St.

MONDAY, JANUARY 10 – If you are an oleh from an English, Russian, French, or Spanish-speaking country and would like to get free advice on how to secure a good job when building your life here, why not consider dropping by Ulpan Beit Ha’am (11 Bezalel St.) and inquire about their lectures? Today at 1:15 p.m. there will be a Russian lecture at Merkaz Shirot Le’ole (7 Koresh St.). For questions about employment support (in English) reach out to Jordana De Sagni Velasky from the Merkaz at [email protected] or visit www.jerusalem.muni.il/en/residents/aliyah/

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11

Heard of Yitzi and Yigal? You should! The two Jerusalem foodie guys (an apt description as well as their social media name) basically walk around Jerusalem and enjoy the many good things the capital has to offer. What do the guys say? Well, they recommend Prohibition Pickle, an Ashkenazi soul food revival place on the second floor of the Harim Mall at the Gush Etzion Junction. Other great places they suggest are Naya Asian Restaurant in Beit Nekofa, or Craft Pizza in Jerusalem. Visit the guys at their FB page here: bit.ly/32UER4B

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12

Come groove to the psychedelic jazz music of sax player Albert Beger and his Cosmos Ensemble tonight at 10 p.m. at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St.). At NIS 60 per ticket, this is an excellent chance to listen to an award-winning musical powerhouse with 14 albums under his belt revisiting his greatest works with a new twist. Doors open at 9 p.m. For tickets, call (02) 679-4040 or visit their site: yellowsubmarine.org.il/en/

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

Honor the legacy of Ezra Gorodesky – the late Philadelphia-born collector who became famous for taking apart the bindings of old books to reveal what manuscript fragments where hidden there – in a special panel titled “Revealed Treasures” today at 7 p.m. at the National Library.

Paper used to be expensive, so for roughly from the 16th to 18th centuries new books were often produced from old ones. Gorodesky discovered more than 200 fragments from precious writings which were thought to be lost until he came along.

A generous man, he offered the library his many collections, for free. Dr. Yoel Finkelman, Prof. Simcha Emanuel and Tal Granovsky Amit will discuss the importance of the collections, the unique character of Gorodesky, and present the treasures he found. Register online here: bit.ly/3FJZgrC or call 074-733-6400 to learn more. Admission is free. The event is in Hebrew; the National Library located on the Givat Ram campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.