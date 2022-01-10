The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Two new ultra-Orthodox Israeli TV series begin production

Israel’s Ananey Studios is partnering with A+E Studios on the supernatural thriller 'The Malevolent Bride' and filmmaker Aleeza Chanowitz will star in her own show 'Chanshi.'

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 16:54
‘SHTISEL’ AND ‘My Unorthodox Life’ couldn’t be farther apart. (photo credit: NETFLIX)
‘SHTISEL’ AND ‘My Unorthodox Life’ couldn’t be farther apart.
(photo credit: NETFLIX)
After Shtisel entranced audiences around the world, two very different new series also set in the ultra-Orthodox community are starting to film in Israel. Israel’s Ananey Studios is partnering with the global media company A+E Studios on a supernatural thriller called The Malevolent Bride, with Tom Avni of Valley of Tears and Image of Victory, and Lioz Levi, one of the stars of Magpie.
The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) describes the eight-part series as being about the hunt for a vengeful spirit terrorizing an unsuspecting Hassidic community in present-day Jerusalem. Levi will play a Hassidic psychologist and Avni portrays a secular physicist who join forces to fight the spirit. Other members of the cast include Maya Wertheimer (Shababnikim), Hisham Suliman (Fauda), Dar Zuzovsky (The Greenhouse), Esti Zakheim (The Commune), Shai Avivi (One Week and a Day, Here We Are), Lir Katz (Shababnikim), Adi Gilat (The Arbitrator) and Elisha Banai (Image of Victory, Honeymood).
The series was created, written and executive produced by Noah Stollman, a co-creator of Our Boys and the head writer on Fauda; Avigail Ben-Dor Niv and Oded Davidoff, who also serves as the director. Orly-Atlas Katz and Osnat Saraga serve as executive producers for Ananey Studios, and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers for A+E Studios. The series will air on Kan 11 later this year and A+E Studios will distribute it internationally.
Sam Spiegel Film School (credit: Courtesy) Sam Spiegel Film School (credit: Courtesy)
Aleeza Chanowitz, a Brooklyn-born graduate of the Sam Spiegel School for Film and Television, Jerusalem – whose very funny short films Mushkie and Shabbos Kallah have delighted audiences at film festivals – created a series called Chanshi. It is being produced by the Israeli network Hot 3, and will begin filming soon. It tells the story of a young woman from a Brooklyn ultra-Orthodox family who takes off for Israel just before her wedding. Once in Israel, she runs wild, but cannot quite manage to shake all her ties to her former life. Chanowitz, who acted in her own films and the television series Dismissed, will play the lead.
Among those with supporting roles are former MK and special-needs activist Stav Shaffir, and reality-TV star Lihi Griner.


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox film haredim israeli film
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by