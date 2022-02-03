X Factor finale: Who will represent Israel a Eurovision 2022?

A line from Israel’s national anthem “Hatikvah” goes, “And the eye looks toward Zion” – but many Israelis’ eyes will be looking toward Turin this May, which is where the 2022 Eurovision Song Competition will be held. The final round of Israel’s competition to choose a representative for this year’s Eurovision will take place on Saturday night, on a broadcast of The X Factor for Eurovision on Reshet 13 at 9:30 p.m.

Four contestants made it to the final after three demanding months of performing all kinds of songs in different styles. Each of the artists sang two songs on Thursday night in an event broadcast on Kan 11, and one song each was chosen for each finalist, which they will perform on Saturday night. Since this article is going to press before the Thursday night event, both songs for each finalist are described below.

Eurovision has a special place in the hearts of many Israelis, because it was one of the first international contests in which Israel was able to participate and excel. Israel began taking part in Eurovision in 1973 and took home the top prize in 1978 and 1979, with wins for Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta, with the song “A-Ba-Ni-Bi,” and Milk and Honey, with “Hallelujah,” respectively, and then again in 1998 with Dana International’s “Diva.”

Israel did not win again until 2018, with Netta Barzilai’s rousing rendition of “Toy,” a self-empowerment anthem, but Israeli songs have often done well even when they didn’t win the top prize. Due to Barzilai’s win, Israel hosted the song contest in Tel Aviv in 2019. The 2020 contest was postponed until 2021, when Eden Alene demonstrated her five-octave range in the song, “Set Me Free,” in Rotterdam.

THERE IS intense interest in the 2022 finalists among Eurovision devotees, who follow the competition on blogs, websites and Facebook groups throughout the year. Eurovision – with its glitzy, over-the-top costumes, emotional anthems and high-energy dance routines – is a pure pleasure for some Israelis, while it is a guilty pleasure for others, but few Israelis ignore it. It is particularly popular in the gay community, where many fans feel it represents freedom from conventions.

Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2021. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

This year’s finalists are a diverse and accomplished group, most of whom have already released a number of songs professionally. All are ready for the intense scrutiny they will face in their showdown on Saturday night.

Michael Ben David, 25, from Petah Tikva, has said in interviews that although he has a strong personality, he suffered as a child because he had a high-pitched voice and was often teased and even abused while growing up.

A moving moment during the months leading up to the final came when he sang Miri Mesika’s “Mother” and she came on stage and hugged him. He told Walla! that was a very important moment for him because his own mother had trouble accepting him when he came out as gay. His father is Georgian and his mother is Russian-Ukrainian; he grew up in Ashdod, where being gay “was not a topic of conversation like it is today.”

His two songs are “I.M,” a danceable self-acceptance anthem with a Middle-Eastern vibe and, “Don’t,” a song in which he proclaims his independence from a lover who has tried to hurt him.

At the age of 23, Eli Huli of Lod is an experienced composer, who has penned songs for Anna Zack, Liran Danino and Gal Adam. He wrote both of his own final two Eurovision songs with his composing partner, Roby Fayer. “Nostalgia” is a power ballad, while “Blinded Dreams” is about following your heart’s desire, wherever it may lead you.

In interviews, he has said that he was nearly hospitalized due to severe anxiety attacks and that music helped him overcome this challenge. There have been rumors that he was involved romantically with Inbal Bibi, another finalist, but he has said they are just good friends.

Sapir Saban is no stranger to talent competitions and in 2017, she won The Voice competition, singing a song in Turkish as a nod to her family background, which brought her many fans abroad. Born and raised in Yehud, she studied civil engineering at Ariel University after the army.

But she put engineering aside as her singing career took off and she has released an album and a dozen singles. Recently, it was announced that she would replace Chen Amsalem, who is going on maternity leave, in the musical stage version of Rama Burshtein’s film, The Wedding Plan, about a newly religious young woman determined to get married in a few weeks.

According to reports, she just moved into an apartment in Jaffa with her businessman boyfriend. In her song, “Breaking My Own Walls,” she voices the thoughts of a young woman challenging herself, while “Head Up” is in the upbeat, Mizrachi-style pop song, with some Hebrew lyrics.

Bibi’s “Zaza” is a high-energy tune in which she exhorts listeners to “Wake up and feel the love,” mixing Hebrew and English lyrics, while in “Marionette” she sings about “driving my therapist crazy... right now, everybody’s watching me,” and worries that she is “moving like a marionette.”

Born and raised in Meitar, Bibi, 24, participated in The X Factor talent show in 2013 and has released a number of songs. She has acted in a children’s series and also had a part in the series, His Honor. In interviews, she has spoken about how she was raped by a well-known man in the entertainment industry and participated in one of the Slut Walk demonstrations.

AS EUROVISION fever challenges the coronavirus as the most common malady in Israel, the contestants’ families are getting into the act. Bibi’s mother, Irit Bibi, told Channel 13 that she has already booked tickets for her family to travel to Italy, so hopeful is she that Inbal will be chosen to represent Israel.

Not to be outdone, Eli Huli’s parents, Sylvie and Baruch, reached out to residents of Lod, their hometown, on the city’s Facebook page, and asked them to vote for their son in the final round, noting that it if he were to win, it would be the first time that someone from Lod has represented Israel in the contest.

Eurovision is intended to be an apolitical event, where nations compete peacefully, much like the Olympics, but politics sometimes seeps in. During 2021’s Eurovision, which took place during the Gaza War, protesters called for Alene to be ousted from the contest, but she was cheered on by fans from around the world.

Eurovision expert Lauren Agam, an Israeli-born, Denmark-based writer for Wiwibloggs and Euromix.co.il, said that, “Israel is actually one of the most successful countries in the contest, not missing a single final since 2015 inclusive, so anti-Israeli sentiment has little to no effect result-wise.

“However, the artist might have to prepare to deal with some bigoted people who forget Eurovision isn’t about politics, as usual. Thankfully, I do feel like we’re seeing less and less of that in recent years, considering that that was barely a talking point when Eden Alene represented Israel during the 2021 Israel-Palestine crisis.”

So which contestant is likely to win? Agam said, “Based on the X Factor performances, I’d say Inbal Bibi and Michael Ben David stand out as the strongest two. Inbal has shown versatility and incredible vocals, while Michael has brought his charm and stage presence, every week.

“After the songs came out, Inbal became the obvious choice for me, because her songs are the most modern. Of her songs I prefer ‘Zaza,’ but I’m also a big fan of ‘Blinded Dreamers’ by Eli Huli.”

Anthony Granger, editor in chief of Eurovoix.com, basically agreed with Agam. “Inbal and Michael Ben David are the team’s favorite performers in the Israeli selection. Michael Ben David is a total showman and breathes life in every song he performs, while Inbal shows big potential in her performances and has the potential to really impress come May. ‘Zaza’ is the standout song in the selection; the up-tempo rhythm makes it addictive and it is a relevant song for charts across Europe.”

On a Facebook page devoted to Eurovision, a question about which Israeli song was the best provoked lively discussion and many posters had different favorites. But while only one contestant and song can win, the enthusiastic responses showed that Eurovision brings fun into people’s lives all year long – and that the fans are the big winners.