Israel movie night: Go to the movies on Thursday for NIS 10!

Cinema Day will be held on February 24 and this time around, both Israeli and international films shown on that day will cost just NIS 10 per ticket.

A number of special events in the past have featured recent Israeli movies, but this day, in which all chains around the country are taking part, includes all movies currently playing.

International movies that will be part of this event include Kenneth Branagh’s Death in the Nile, starring Gal Gadot in an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel about a murder aboard a luxury cruise; Marry Me, a romantic comedy about a music superstar (Jennifer Lopez) who decides to marry a stranger (Owen Wilson), after her learning her fiancée has betrayed her; Roger Michell’s The Duke, about a cab driver (Jim Broadbent) and his wife (Helen Mirren), who steal a Goya painting from the National Gallery; and Uncharted, an adventure story about a street-smart young man (Tom Holland), who teams up with a seasoned treasure hunter (Mark Wahlberg) to find a 500-year-old fortune.

The Israeli films that will be shown on Thursday include Avi Nesher’s Image of Victory, which drew more spectators than any other movie on previous Cinema Day events, tells the story of a War of Independence battle from the Israeli and Egyptian sides, and stars Joy Rieger and Amir Khoury; Nir Bergman’s Here We Are, a joyous and heartbreaking story of a father and his autistic adult son, screenplay by Dana Idisis; Lior Ashkenazi’s Perfect Strangers, an Israeli remake of the dark Italian comedy about a dinner party at which all the guests agree to put their cell phones on the table and reveal the contents of any message they get; and the new film, Yoni Zicoltz’s Snowland, about two friends who experience a midlife crisis together.

This Cinema Day is presented by the Culture and Sport Ministry and the Film Industry Association, and in the past these promotional events have attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers.

