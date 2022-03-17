Jerusalem highlights March 18–24

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Purim may be over in most of Israel, but in Jerusalem, it’s only just begun. Take a trip to Safra Square for a Purim festival featuring costume contests, performers, dancing and more. The city center is getting decked out, too, featuring street fairs and more.

Additional events will take place throughout the city, such as in Beit Hakerem, Pisgat Ze’ev, Talpiot and other neighborhoods. Check out the full list of events throughout the city, visit: bit.ly/3t9uSmG.

For a less family-friendly event, come to the Poündak Project on Hasoreg Street for an eventful lineup of performers for your Friday night fun. The party, fittingly titled Purim Never Ends, begins Friday night at 10 p.m. with no set endtime. Tickets can be bought at bit.ly/3tVVPJF.



SATURDAY, MARCH 19

If you don’t want Purim to be over just yet, head to the Merkaz Tzipori for a special Purim celebration in the style of Kurdish folklore.

Chamovitz takes a selfie with a student at a Purim festival on campus. (credit: DANI MACHLIS)

A large lineup of performers are set to make this Saturday evening a memorable night, as attendees come to learn about Kurdish folklore, while still celebrating the spirit of the holiday. Hamantashen and hot drinks will be available.

The event begins at 8 p.m. and is set to end at 10:30 p.m. Tickets cost NIS 40. For more information, call Nili at 054-804-4540. Be sure to come in costume!



SUNDAY, MARCH 20

The Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra is set to perform the works of the great composer Bach, as part of the 2022 Bach Festival. Performing the composer’s flute sonatas is the grouping of Idit Shemer on flute, Orit Meser-Ya’akovi on cello and David Shemer on the harpsichord.

The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. at the Jerusalem YMCA. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3CGDeFa.

But, if Bach isn’t your speed, perhaps you can take a trip to the Jerusalem Pais Culture and Arts Center to hear the works of Mozart.

Performed by Gil Shochat and the Academy for Music and Dance in Jerusalem, it will see a beautiful orchestral tribute to who many argue to be the greatest composer of all time.

For more information and to order tickets, visit: bit.ly/3q4QLBt.



MONDAY, MARCH 21

Take a trip to the Jerusalem Theatre to see The Broadway Cure, a satirical musical performed by Israel’s veteran English-language musical theater group, LOGON (the Light Opera Group of the Negev), for their 40th anniversary.

The show attempts to present music as a means of therapeutically healing the wounds of COVID-19-induced isolation on society.

For tickets, visit www.negevlightopera.com or call 08-641-4081.



TUESDAY, MARCH 22

You won’t even need to leave your home for this one.

The National Library of Israel is holding a virtual event as part of its Signature Speakers Series. Titled “The Intimate Written Word and its Role in Social Change,” the event will see author Gal Beckerman explore how letters, newspapers and more contributed to how humans understand history and how social movements developed.

For further details, visit: www.nli.org.il/en/visit/events.



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

Come to the Black and White Festival, where six fascinating shows and exhibits use art and music in an attempt to connect opposing thoughts and worldviews. The numerous monochromatic exhibits paint a picture of contrasting philosophies and realities, thanks in no small part to a diverse lineup of artists and performers.

For details and to buy tickets, visit: bit.ly/36kZEjy.



THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Thursday nights in Israel are always for going out and for many couples, that means movie night. And in that respect, the Jerusalem Cinematheque has you covered.

Especially interesting is the screening of the film Primo and Sabbatai. Directed by Yoav Tal, this film tells the story of a man, Primo, who is obsessed with the famous Jewish messianic claimant Sabbatai Zvi and makes a film about it. It’s a fascinating topic not often covered on the big screen, so be sure to check out its 8:30 p.m. showing.

For tickets, visit: jer-cin.org.il/en/article/4284.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with "Jerusalem Highlights" in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19, we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.