Jerusalem highlights March 25-31

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Come listen to the Palace in Time Orchestra perform the 1964 composition In C by US composer Terry Riley to a backdrop of iconic black-and-white films created during that time period. Titled “Movies and Sound in Black,” the performance starts at 2 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.) 90 NIS per ticket. Call 560-5755 to purchase.



SATURDAY, MARCH 26

French comic-book artist Nine Antico gained wide recognition in her field for such works like her 2010 Coney Island Baby, which focused on pin-up model Bettie Page and pornographic film actress Linda Lovelace among others. Today at 9 p.m., her 2021 film Playlist will be screened at the Jerusalem Cinematheque (French with English and Hebrew subtitles).

César Award-winning actress Sara Forestier plays the protagonist of this black-and-white film. Her character, Sophie, works on her own comics while hoping to be published one day.

Writing for The Guardian, Cath Clarke lauded the film for its frank, no-nonsense depiction of abortion and how women sometimes fall in love with almost anyone who finds them desirable. Those who are interested, but eschew crowded events during our COVID-19 times, might enjoy watching Tear Along the Dotted Line on Netflix. An animated adaptation of the Italian same-titled graphic novel by Zerocalcare (Michele Rech), which explores the personal history of a young woman who committed suicide while offering an intimate look at current Italian life realities.



SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Head to Gallery 51 (Modi’in, 51 Binyamin St.) to see Screen Saver. The third group exhibition curated by Nitza Perry offers an examination of consumerism in the current Israeli context. Among the works offered is the video-art Water Sounds Better With You by Deborah Fischer and Yarden Colsey. In it, thousands of photographs by Kfar Haruv residents were scanned and AI was used to create digital “kibbutz members.” In addition, real living rooms were scanned, new digital objects created, cast and drowned in the kibbutz swimming pool. The video depicts actual members swimming above these sunken creations as the real meets the imaginary. History lovers might reflect on the 1981 speech by Menachem Begin, who called kibbutz members “snobs” who speak “out of their swimming pools as if they were American millionaires” and wonder to what extent Israeli society changed. Admission is free; hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (08) 943-4002.



MONDAY, MARCH 28

Come see photographs by Alan Meerkin in the Up Close and Personal exhibition at the Café Ginati gazebo (8 Hamagid St., enter via the parking lot). Located in the grounds of Jerusalem’s Museum of Natural History, the community garden (where the café is) proved to be a small corner of sanity for Meerkin and others during the first COVID-19 lockdown. This is also a wonderful chance to take a stroll in the garden, meet the volunteers, and learn about the many activities that take place there.



TUESDAY, MARCH 29

In eight years’ time, Israel will become a dictatorship. At least this is what Moshe Malka predicted in his play Strawberries (8:30 p.m. at Confederation House, 12 Emile Botta St.). Come see the Hullegeb Theater Ensemble perform this unique play about the painful decisions people are forced to make under an all-oppressive state. The play is in Hebrew, NIS 40 per ticket. Call *6226 to order.



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

Visit the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St.) and listen to oud player Uriah Haroush today at 9 p.m. as he explores Jewish traditional texts written by 17th century Moroccan Rabbi Chaim ibn Attar and blues guitar traditions from the New World in a unique Israeli mix of our own moment. NIS 80 per ticket/NIS 64 for students or soldiers. Tickets (02) 679-4040 or yellowsubmarine.org.il/en/.



THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Theater lovers might enjoy watching Palestinian actors from the El Hakawati (the Story-Teller) theater and French actors from La Manufacture (Montpellier) perform Assemblywomen today at 7 p.m. (4 Abu Obaida St). Based on the 391 BCE comedy by Aristophanes, the play explores what would happen if women would rule instead of men. The play is also noted for having the longest word ever recorded in the Greek language. The performance includes video installations and is in Arabic with English and French subtitles. NIS 30 per ticket. Phone (02) 628-0957 for more info.



SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Opera lovers would be advised to book ahead so as to not miss the 2021 Gallant Indies film by Philippe Béziat. The movie accompanies the creation processes of a new opera production of the same-titled work by Jean-Philippe Rameau at the Paris Opera Bastille with hip hop and break dancers. The screening will take place at Tel Aviv Cinematheque as part of the Opus film festival (10:30 a.m.). The unique creation story of the Bastille Opera itself, located at an old train station and designed by Carlos Ott after the committee that made the decision mistook him for a more famous person, will be explored in Building Bastille (Sunday, April 1, 2:30 p.m.). For tickets please see: www.filmart.co.il/?lang=en

