The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Jerusalem Film Festival announces July 21 opening date

The 2022 festival will return to tradition by hosting foreign guests, who were not able to attend last summer due to the pandemic.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 21:55
A PAST Jerusalem Film Festival. (photo credit: ITAMAR GINSBURG/JERUSALEM CINEMATEQUE)
A PAST Jerusalem Film Festival.
(photo credit: ITAMAR GINSBURG/JERUSALEM CINEMATEQUE)

The Jerusalem Cinematheque announced that the 39th edition of the Jerusalem Film Festival will take place this year from July 21-31. For most of its nearly four decades, the festival was held during the month of July, so this marks a return to tradition, following postponements and an online festival in 2020 and a festival held in August in 2021.

The 2022 festival will also return to tradition by hosting foreign guests, who were not able to attend last summer due to the pandemic. While the 2021 festival was enlivened by the participation of Quentin Tarantino, a Tel Aviv resident and father of an Israeli son (with his wife, singer Daniella Pick), the 2022 attendees will come from abroad. The festival will feature more than 200 films from 50 countries, including movies that have premiered at the Cannes, Berlin, Toronto, Sundance, Venice and other film festivals. In addition, it will feature festive premieres of the latest Israeli movies and many special events.

The opening screening will be held at the Sultan’s Pool Amphitheater with an audience of about five thousand in attendance.

This will mark the first time that the festival has taken place since Dr. Noa Regev left her post as festival director and cinematheque CEO, which she held for about nine years, first alongside festival and cinematheque founder Lia van Leer and then on her own following van Leer’s death in 2015. Regev is now the director of the Israel Film Fund. Roni Mahadav-Levin, the manager of the cinematheque since 2018, is currently the acting CEO. Elad Samorzik is continuing as artistic director of the festival.

Mahadav-Levin and Samorzik said in a statement: “After a challenging period during the last two years, we are excited about the upcoming festival, which will be held physically and in the presence of hundreds of guests from the international film industry alongside Israeli filmmakers. The festival staff is working around the clock and we are looking forward to the arrival of tens of thousands of viewers at the Jerusalem Cinematheque and to the various centers of activity throughout Jerusalem.”

DIRECTOR QUENTIN TARANTINO wanted to sell an NFT of materials from his film ‘Pulp Fiction.’ (Pictured: Posing during a photocall for the film at the Cannes Film Festival, 1994) (credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS) DIRECTOR QUENTIN TARANTINO wanted to sell an NFT of materials from his film ‘Pulp Fiction.’ (Pictured: Posing during a photocall for the film at the Cannes Film Festival, 1994) (credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)


Tags Quentin Tarantino Jerusalem Film Festival Jerusalem Cinematheque
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by