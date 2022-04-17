The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli singer Rita chosen as torch-bearer for Independence Day ceremony

Rita was born in Tehran and immigrated to Israeli when she was eight. She has performed on Israeli stages for more than 30 years.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 14:08

Updated: APRIL 17, 2022 14:23
SHIRA ISAKOV (left) with singer Rita during Tel Aviv Fashion Week. (photo credit: DANA KOPPEL)
SHIRA ISAKOV (left) with singer Rita during Tel Aviv Fashion Week.
(photo credit: DANA KOPPEL)

Israeli singer and actress Rita will be the torch-bearer for the upcoming Independence Day ceremony on May 4 at Mount Herzl, Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper announced on Sunday.

Born in Tehran, Rita Jahanforuz immigrated to Israeli when she was eight. She has performed on Israeli stages for more than 30 years. She performed during her service in the IDF and later attended the Beit Zvi school of acting. Her work includes poetry, musicals and acting for film.

The ceremony itself is dedicated to citizens "who make an extraordinary contribution to building a better Israeli society, building communities and connections, promoting equality of opportunity and bringing hearts together and a sense of Israeli unity," Walla reported.

"[Rita] worked her way up through hard work and perseverance until she became one of the most successful singers in Israel ever," Trooper said, adding that she is an "example and role model." She is fluent in Persian and Hebrew.

"Through the rare talents she has been blessed with in poetry, acting and writing, Rita connects her Persian roots to the complex and beautiful Israeli story," he continued. Upon hearing the news that she would bear the torch, Rita burst into tears and excitement.

Rita has been described by The Wall Street Journal as the "unexpected bond between ordinary Iranians and Israelis-part cultural ambassador and part antiwar spokeswoman." Her songs have been popular in both Iran and Israel.

During Independence Day in 2020, she recorded a track of the Israeli national anthem "Hatikva" alongside a 1978 recording of Barbara Streisand singing the song to the former Prime Minister of Israel Golda Meir.



