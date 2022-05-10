The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Maroon 5 met with Tel Aviv flavor at Israel concert

“I’ve never been to Israel before and I have to tell you, this place is incredible,” Adam Levine told the massive crowd.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 10, 2022 11:32
Maroon 5 at a concert in 2016. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Maroon 5 at a concert in 2016.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Minutes into Monday’s Maroon 5 concert in Tel Aviv, tens of thousands of people could be heard singing in unison: “This love has taken its toll…”

It was one of those concerts where the performer almost didn’t need to sing, because the crowd knew every word.

Of course, frontman Adam Levine did actually sing, but he said several times during the nearly two-hour show that he loved hearing the crowd accompany him. 

Levine gave a very energetic performance, constantly dancing up and down a catwalk that extended into the audience.

The songs spanned Maroon 5’s 20 years of hits like the opening song “Moves Like Jagger,” and acoustic versions of “Payphone” and “Won’t Go Home Without You.”

Maroon 5 at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Maroon 5 at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

When they played “Girls Like You,” the music video played in the background and the crowd roared whenever Gal Gadot appeared. 

“I’ve never been to Israel before and I have to tell you, this place is incredible,” Levine told the massive crowd, which, as always, went wild for the Israel talk. 

Levine called up a special guest for the song “Sunday Morning,” Tel Aviv street performer Coral Bismuth. 

As the singer told it, he could hear her playing on the boardwalk from his hotel window, and was very impressed. When she started playing “Sunday Morning,” he decided to invite her to perform with the band.

Levine and Bismuth sang a beautiful duet, bringing some Tel Aviv flavor to the LA rock group. 



