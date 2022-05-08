Maroon 5 visits Western Wall ahead of Tel Aviv concerts

Pop-rock band Maroon 5 visited the Western Wall on Sunday ahead of their concerts at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

Maroon 5 announced that they would be coming to Israel for a concert in February, and the concert immediately sold out leading them to add an extra concert on Tuesday.

Like other artists who have performed in Israel, Maroon 5 faced pressure from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement to cancel the concert, but they did not cancel, and they will be performing two sold-out concerts.

Tomer Greenberg, this year's winner of the Israel Next Star competition was chosen to perform ahead of Maroon 5 to hype up the crowd.

The concerts in Tel Aviv follow two previous performances in Egypt and Abu Dhabi as part of the Middle East leg of their world tour.

Maroon 5 at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 8, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Maroon 5's last Album Jordi was released in 2021, and the concert is expected to include songs from the album as well as older hits like "Moves Like Jagger" and "Sugar".