The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Jerusalem highlights May 27 – June 2

What's new to do in Israel's capital?

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Published: MAY 30, 2022 08:14
THE RED Series 2020 by Karam Natour. (photo credit: Karam Natour/Rosenfeld Gallery)
THE RED Series 2020 by Karam Natour.
(photo credit: Karam Natour/Rosenfeld Gallery)

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Visit Meshalya, a new group exhibition at Hansen House, and hear “The Depth of Speech” (at 11:30 a.m. and 1:25 p.m.) by Dor Zlekha Levy. The sound work is part of a larger exhibition that includes works by Karam Natour, Nevet Yitzhak and Sharon Pollakine among others.

Hansen House, 14 Gedalyahu Alon St. Free Admission. Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note the last day to visit this exhibition is tomorrow. The exhibition was curated as part of the end-year project of the curatorial program at the Bezalel Academy of Arts

SATURDAY, MAY 28 

Watch Promises, a smart French film that depicts a local politician (Isabelle Huppert) attempting to secure her position, aid a building in need of repairs, and keep her word. English and Hebrew subtitles. Screened as part of the 2022 French Film Festival. 

French speakers might enjoy returning for more on Monday at 8:30 p.m. to watch Beautiful Minds. This comedy is about two very different men who strike an unlikely friendship as they deliver a coffin across the country. Jerusalem Cinematheque. To purchase tickets see: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/french-film-festival-2022 

Or hang out at Gent Kitchen & Bar and watch the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool on a giant screen with 11 different types of beer on offer, from 9:30 p.m. onward. NIS 80 order minimum per person. You might want to book a table in advance. 5 Yosef Rivlin St. 

SUNDAY, MAY 29 

Visit Had Gadya: The Circle of Terror, a new exhibition that opened yesterday at Jerusalem Artists’ House (12 Shmuel Hanagid St.) on the tragedy of living in a part of the world that is not yet in peace. Works by Joseph Dadoune, Jossef Krispel and others. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

MONDAY, MAY 30 

Hear New York Times reporter Thomas Friedman discuss Israel’s wars in Lebanon (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.), as part of a day-long special event held at Hebrew University’s Truman Institute to mark 40 years to the beginning of the 1982 Israel-Lebanon War (the war broke out on June 6 of that year). 

Other speakers include Dr. Rachel Ben Dor, founder of the Four Mothers movement (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. panel) and Uzi Benziman, who wrote a very unflattering biography of Ariel Sharon when the latter was alive. The event is in English and Hebrew, with English translation on offer. The event is a hybrid, in person or on Zoom. Admission is free with pre-registration. See: shorturl.at/iuyJX

TUESDAY, MAY 31 

Enjoy a back-to-back evening with the music of Brahms, with his “Double Concerto” and “Serenade 1 Op 11.” Join the Israel Camerata Jerusalem for 100 minutes of musical pleasure (with intermission). Jerusalem Theatre, 20 David Marcus St. NIS 185 per ticket. To book: jcamerata.pres.ws/order/346 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 

Learn about the various Jewish paintings that depict how Torah was given to the people of Israel, at Beit Avi Chai today at 8 p.m. This free online Hebrew event is being held via Zoom. Sign up at: www.bac.org.il/events/?eventID=15802 

THURSDAY, JUNE 2 

Synncoffee (3 Yanai St.) opens a new LGBTQ exhibition titled Selfie by Niv Abudaram at 7 p.m. Love board games? The coffee shop hosts regular game nights each Thursday from 7 p.m. until the last players roll their dice for chaotic good. 

LOOKING AHEAD

Painter Eli Shamir will be honored with a special event about his work. Dr. Gideon Ofrat’s book, Eli Shamir: Reflections on His Works, will be launched on Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. Other guest speakers include author Meir Shalev, and film director Ben Shani, who made the documentary A Lullaby to the Valley about the artist. NIS 30 per ticket. The book will be offered at a reduced price during the event. House for Israeli Art, 10 Hever Hale’omin St., Tel Aviv. Tickets: shorturl.at/dfDP7, or call 052-646-0880.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19 we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.



Tags First Lebanon War Jerusalem Cinematheque Exhibition LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
4

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
5

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by