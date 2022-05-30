Jerusalem highlights May 27 – June 2

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Visit Meshalya, a new group exhibition at Hansen House, and hear “The Depth of Speech” (at 11:30 a.m. and 1:25 p.m.) by Dor Zlekha Levy. The sound work is part of a larger exhibition that includes works by Karam Natour, Nevet Yitzhak and Sharon Pollakine among others.

Hansen House, 14 Gedalyahu Alon St. Free Admission. Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note the last day to visit this exhibition is tomorrow. The exhibition was curated as part of the end-year project of the curatorial program at the Bezalel Academy of Arts.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Watch Promises, a smart French film that depicts a local politician (Isabelle Huppert) attempting to secure her position, aid a building in need of repairs, and keep her word. English and Hebrew subtitles. Screened as part of the 2022 French Film Festival.

French speakers might enjoy returning for more on Monday at 8:30 p.m. to watch Beautiful Minds. This comedy is about two very different men who strike an unlikely friendship as they deliver a coffin across the country. Jerusalem Cinematheque. To purchase tickets see: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/french-film-festival-2022

Or hang out at Gent Kitchen & Bar and watch the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool on a giant screen with 11 different types of beer on offer, from 9:30 p.m. onward. NIS 80 order minimum per person. You might want to book a table in advance. 5 Yosef Rivlin St.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Visit Had Gadya: The Circle of Terror, a new exhibition that opened yesterday at Jerusalem Artists’ House (12 Shmuel Hanagid St.) on the tragedy of living in a part of the world that is not yet in peace. Works by Joseph Dadoune, Jossef Krispel and others. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

MONDAY, MAY 30

Hear New York Times reporter Thomas Friedman discuss Israel’s wars in Lebanon (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.), as part of a day-long special event held at Hebrew University’s Truman Institute to mark 40 years to the beginning of the 1982 Israel-Lebanon War (the war broke out on June 6 of that year).

Other speakers include Dr. Rachel Ben Dor, founder of the Four Mothers movement (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. panel) and Uzi Benziman, who wrote a very unflattering biography of Ariel Sharon when the latter was alive. The event is in English and Hebrew, with English translation on offer. The event is a hybrid, in person or on Zoom. Admission is free with pre-registration. See: shorturl.at/iuyJX

TUESDAY, MAY 31

Enjoy a back-to-back evening with the music of Brahms, with his “Double Concerto” and “Serenade 1 Op 11.” Join the Israel Camerata Jerusalem for 100 minutes of musical pleasure (with intermission). Jerusalem Theatre, 20 David Marcus St. NIS 185 per ticket. To book: jcamerata.pres.ws/order/346

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

Learn about the various Jewish paintings that depict how Torah was given to the people of Israel, at Beit Avi Chai today at 8 p.m. This free online Hebrew event is being held via Zoom. Sign up at: www.bac.org.il/events/?eventID=15802

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

Synncoffee (3 Yanai St.) opens a new LGBTQ exhibition titled Selfie by Niv Abudaram at 7 p.m. Love board games? The coffee shop hosts regular game nights each Thursday from 7 p.m. until the last players roll their dice for chaotic good.

LOOKING AHEAD

Painter Eli Shamir will be honored with a special event about his work. Dr. Gideon Ofrat’s book, Eli Shamir: Reflections on His Works, will be launched on Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. Other guest speakers include author Meir Shalev, and film director Ben Shani, who made the documentary A Lullaby to the Valley about the artist. NIS 30 per ticket. The book will be offered at a reduced price during the event. House for Israeli Art, 10 Hever Hale’omin St., Tel Aviv. Tickets: shorturl.at/dfDP7, or call 052-646-0880.

