The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Points of light in Pride Month - analysis

Many gay people find it difficult to come out of the closet, and when they do, some are in need of therapy, especially if hassled because of their sexual orientation.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 16:18
PARTICIPANTS GATHER at last year's Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance. LGBTQ+ people in Jerusalem come from incredibly precarious circumstances and need abundant resources. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
PARTICIPANTS GATHER at last year's Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance. LGBTQ+ people in Jerusalem come from incredibly precarious circumstances and need abundant resources.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Tolerance for the other is not a particular Israeli attribute, though many people in the population are live and let live individuals. But probably just as many are prejudiced against the other for political, religious and ethnic reasons – not to mention sexual orientation.

For all that, there has been what President Isaac Herzog terms "a revolutionary change" in the attitude of Israeli society towards members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Herzog voiced this opinion on Tuesday on receiving the annual Pride Index which measures municipal attitudes toward services for members of the gay community.

This year, a record number of municipalities - 52 in all - have made acceptance of the other, including the LGBTQ+ community, a priority in the quest for city harmony.

Preparation of the Pride Index entailed 30 questions in five categories. The question at the top of the list was whether the municipality was prepared to accept same-sex couples and register them as such.

Jerusalem Pride March 2022. (credit: DANIEL RACHAMIM) Jerusalem Pride March 2022. (credit: DANIEL RACHAMIM)

Psychological services

Another important question was in the realm of social and psychological services.

Many gay people find it difficult to come out of the closet, and when they do, some are in need of therapy, especially if hassled because of their sexual orientation.

It is essential in such cases, for municipalities to have adequately trained social workers and psychologists on hand.

On receiving the index, Herzog commented that societal changes take time, but that he was pleased to see that Israeli society has become much more tolerant and accepting than in bygone years.

He congratulated the organization on its impressive accomplishments as individuals and as a community, but cautioned "we all still have a long way to go in order to rid ourselves of prejudice and bias."

Herzog stressed the importance of getting to the root of the problem, which is a hurtful attitude, and to begin advancing a dialogue on rights that will enable full co-existence.

Ran Shalhavi, the CEO of the LGBTQ Association said that members of the gay community can be found all over the country, and in all social and demographic circles, including political ones.

"We all still have a long way to go in order to rid ourselves of prejudice and bias."

President Isaac Herzog

The community will continue to fight for its rights to live in safety and equality, both of which are still uncertain in many areas.

He pledged that the community would never bow to the will of the extremists, and would continue to shine the torch of tolerance.



Tags Gay Pride Equality LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by