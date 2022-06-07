Ministry of Foreign Affairs opens ‘365 Days of Israeli Culture’ Site

The Foreign Ministry, together with The Jerusalem Post, has opened a website designed to promote Israeli cultural events held under the sponsorship of Israel’s embassies, missions and consulates around the world.

365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World

The site, “365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World,” reports on Israeli cultural happenings held throughout the world in a wide variety of disciplines, including film, television, music, theater, dance, visual arts, literature and the culinary arts.

Some of the recent events featured on the site include the Israeli Film Festival in Los Angeles, Israeli jazz musicians performing in Germany, a dance festival in Holland and an exhibit of Israeli art held in Turin, Italy.

The site includes video and audio clips, photos and news items describing Israeli cultural events. It will feature continuous updates on Israeli cultural events held throughout 2022.

Showing the positive side of Israel

“Our goal in creating this site is to show the positive side of Israel,” said Nurit Tinari, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Cultural Relations Bureau. “Media reporting about Israel is largely one-dimensional. But when people see an Israeli movie or read an Israeli book, they understand things differently. With culture, one can reach places that traditional hasbara, or public diplomacy, cannot access.”

EHUD BLEIBERG (left), the 2022 Israel Film Festival Cinematic Achievement Award recipient and IFF festival director Meir Fenigstein attend the festival’s 35th gala opening night at Saban Theater in Los Angeles, on May 5. (credit: Israel Film Festival)

Israel, with its melting pot of different cultures, can reach a wide audience of those who appreciate the arts in many different countries, she said.

“Using Israeli culture, we can reach a relevant audience who are consumers of culture. Promoting cultural events is a positive reflection of the State of Israel and is a means of developing and strengthening diplomatic ties.” Nurit Tinari, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Cultural Relations Bureau

The Foreign Ministry, as the official body for promoting Israeli culture outside of Israel, assists Israeli artists who perform at ministry-sponsored events and supports collaborations with local festivals, cultural venues and more.

“Israeli culture is a success story,” Tinari said. “The fact that people enjoy it and are consumers of Israeli culture 365 days a year, around the globe, shows that it is a world success.”

The 365 Days of Israeli Culture website is now online at www.jpost.com/365days.