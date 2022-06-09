The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli ‘Tzohar’ rabbis in talks to oversee kosher food at Qatar World Cup

Israel, FIFA and Qatar finalized an arrangement by which Israelis can attend the World Cup on Thursday.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 20:29

Updated: JUNE 9, 2022 20:54
Rabbi Marc Schneier with H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Doha, Qatar. (photo credit: Rabbi Marc Schneier)
Rabbi Marc Schneier with H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Doha, Qatar.
(photo credit: Rabbi Marc Schneier)

Israeli rabbinical organization Tzohar is in negotiations to provide supervision for kosher food at the World Cup in Qatar in November, Tzohar chairman Rabbi David Stav confirmed on Thursday.

Kosher World Cup

Israel, FIFA and Qatar finalized an arrangement on Thursday by which Israelis can attend the World Cup, even though Israel and Qatar do not have diplomatic relations.

Rabbi March Schneier, of the Hamptons Synagogue in New York and president of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, has been serving as Qatar’s adviser on how to accommodate Jewish visitors during the World Cup.

He accepted the voluntary position on the condition that Qatar states publicly that Israelis would be permitted to attend. FIFA’s rules also require that “any visa procedures must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner.”

Qatar confirmed Schneier’s role and the promise to provide kosher food in a statement released by its US Embassy in 2019. The statement also confirmed Israeli attendance, noting that Israeli athletes had been permitted to participate in several sporting events in Qatar in the past, including gymnast Artem Dolgopyat in 2018, when he was an IDF soldier and before he won an Olympic gold medal.

Schneier said on Thursday that he is “beginning to facilitate kosher food” for the soccer mega-event, and that Tzohar and the US-based Orthodox Union are in the running to supervise the kashrut.

A view of the World Cup Trophy during an event marking ''200 Days To Go'' ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Doha, Qatar May 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IMAD CREIDI) A view of the World Cup Trophy during an event marking ''200 Days To Go'' ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Doha, Qatar May 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IMAD CREIDI)

Stav said Tzohar is still negotiating the matter.

“We don’t know if the Qataris will allow Israeli kashrut supervisors to come,” he said. “We’re still examining it. Tzohar, as a body that wants to deal with kashrut for the Jewish people, wants to be involved in this.”

Schneier, who was in Qatar last month, was also in talks for direct flights from Tel Aviv to Doha for the World Cup.

The rabbi worked on the provision of a prayer room to serve as a synagogue for Jewish fans at the World Cup, which he plans to furnish with a Torah and prayer books. He hopes to host a Shabbat dinner in Doha on November 18, three days before the World Cup begins.

In addition, Schneier discussed the “safety, security and well-being of Israelis who are attending with a special admiral in charge of security for the World Cup. Security is a priority issue for them.”

The Qataris “have been very cooperative and could not be more welcoming,” Schneier said.

Israelis at the World Cup

According to the rabbi, 15,000 Israelis are projected to attend the World Cup.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper announced on Thursday that Israelis will be able to obtain a visa to attend the World Cup using a special “fan ID,” which they will receive after buying a ticket online. The fan ID will also allow them to book hotel rooms.

“Sports have the power to cross continents and connect nations and countries,” Tropper said. “I am happy about the important diplomatic and sporting news... Many Israeli sports fans are happy today.”

Israeli attendance at the World Cup in Qatar “opens the gate for new, warm relations,” Lapid said.

Gantz called Qatar “a country of international importance that contributes to regional stability.”

Qatar regularly sends funds to Hamas-controlled Gaza, with Israel’s tacit permission.

Israel and Qatar established trade relations in 1996, after Israel made peace with Jordan, but Doha cut ties after Operation Cast Lead in 2009. Shimon Peres visited Doha twice, first as prime minister in 1996 and as president in 2007.



Tags kosher tzohar qatar world cup soccer FIFA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by