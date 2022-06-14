Quentin Tarantino receives honorary degree from Hebrew University

Renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was among 19 others presented with an honorary degree from Hebrew University on Monday.

Tarantino, who is married to an Israeli woman and moved to Israel in 2020, was presented with the honorary “Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa."

“In recognition of his critically acclaimed cinematic success as a writer, director, and actor; honoring his ten blockbuster movies and numerous Academy Awards… and in tribute to his strong ties to Israel through his wife Daniella, and for making Israel his second home,” the Board of Governors declared on his degree.

The honorees were distinguished by academic leadership, creative achievement, or activities of notable benefit to humanity, the State of Israel, or the Jewish people. Tarantino was joined by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, legal scholar Lee Epstein, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau, and other academics and philanthropists.

(Left to right) HU President Asher Cohen, Quentin Tarantino, HU Rector Barak Medina. (credit: BRUNO CHARBIT)

“Leaders inspire. They show us the way forward and light up the path for those who follow. Our honorees are all driven by a pioneering spirit and a deep sense of mission, whether in the field of academia, business, civic service or philanthropy, and their contributions are boundless.” Hebrew University President Professor Asher Cohen

Tarantino in Israel

Tarantino, who is known for cult classic films such as Pulp Fiction and Inglorious Basterds, moved to Israel in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and has suggested he may film his next – and perhaps final – project in Jerusalem.

“If you make a movie in Jerusalem, there’s nowhere you can point the camera where you’re not capturing something fantastic," he said in a 2021 interview on Real Time with Bill Maher.