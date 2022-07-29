In cooperation with the Israeli Opera, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality is set to present a production of Carmen at Yehoshua Gardens on August 18 at 8:30 p.m., according to a joint press release. This year’s show continues a tradition of outdoor operas in Tel Aviv dating back over 20 years that has attracted tens of thousands of spectators who enjoy the productions for free.

What is the history of Carmen?

Carmen, which was composed by Georges Bizet and based on a novella by Prosper Mérimée, premiered in Paris in 1875 and was initially a complete failure in the view of audiences and critics.

Carmen eventually gained success, becoming one of the most performed operas worldwide. The opera tells the story of Don Jose, a Spanish soldier, who is seduced by a gypsy named Carmen. Don Jose kills Carmen after she falls in love with a bullfighter, Escamillo.

What will we see in Tel Aviv?

Audiences will be treated to an epic performance featuring over 250 musicians, soloists and choir members onstage, the release stated. The massive set is currently being constructed, and hundreds of colorful costumes are being stitched.

Dan Ettinger, the musical director of the Israeli Opera, is slated to conduct the show, and Gadi Schechter will direct it. Israeli star Naama Goldman will entertain audiences as the opera’s title character, after having played the role of Carmen at Massada. In addition, Ella Vasilbitzky will portray Michaela. The Rishon Lezion Symphony Orchestra and the Israeli Opera Choir will provide musical accompaniment.

Officiating the event is Tel Aviv’s mayor Ron Huldai. “This summer, we will all enjoy a spectacular celebration of intense love, unfathomable hatred and burning passion,” he said. “I am not talking about the upcoming elections, but about the grand and colorful production of Bizet’s Carmen.”

“Like Carmen — the beautiful and hot-tempered gypsy, who broke the hearts of many pursuers — the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Israeli Opera is professional, experienced, rich in content and grace, captivating with its beauty and voices and sought after by its suitors… I invite all of you!”