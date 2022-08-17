Award-winning Israeli movie sold to HBO for streaming in Europe

Israeli director Idan Haguel sold his new movie, Concerned Citizen, to HBO for streaming in countries across Europe, it was announced earlier this month.

The movie, which debuted worldwide at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, is set to be made available to watch through HBO in countries including Spain, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Norway, Finland and Croatia.

The film is about Ben, a Tel Aviv resident who triggers a tragic sequence of events in an attempt to improve his neighborhood.

In addition, following its successful debut at the Berlinale, Concerned Citizen was sold for distribution in film theaters across the US, Canada, Germany, Canada, England, Ireland and more.

Award-winning film

The movie also won two awards at the Jerusalem Film Festival this year, with Haguel winning best screenwriting while Zoe Polanski, who produced the music for the movie, won best soundtrack.

Concerned Citizen, by Israeli director Idan Haguel (credit: GUY SACHAF)

The date of its official release in Israeli movie theaters will be published in the future, a press release states.