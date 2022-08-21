The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Nahal Amud is a great hiking destination for a hot summer day

For a satisfying short trail, choose the lower Nahal Amud (pillar stream) trail, which is often overlooked by the majority of local hikers.

By ITSIK MAROM
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 03:45
The Israeli summer is very hot, and we all know it is expected to be even warmer in the future. The extreme heat is a good reason to choose a short walk that won’t require you to stay outdoors all day.

Consider your timing too for optimum results. The perfect time for a hike is 6-10 a.m. or 4-7 p.m. 

For a satisfying short trail, choose the lower Nahal Amud (pillar stream) trail, which is often overlooked by the majority of local hikers. In fact, you don’t even have to walk the complete trail that reaches En Nun at the Sea of Galilee.

To get to this Nahal Amud trail, drive on the west side of the Kinneret on Road 90 near Hukok Beach, where you will turn left onto Road 8077 and drive to the intersection of the wadi. On the right side of the road is a small parking lot.

Take your hat and adequate water and start walking north (to your right) along the path, which is the riverbed. Along the trail, watch for animals such as lizards, butterflies, dragonflies and even hyraxes. After half a kilometer you will see two major geological structures that are unique and make this short trail beautiful.

One structure is the famous rock column that gave Nahal Amud its name. The other is the great cave opening that is located on the cliff walls of the wadi, where some important prehistoric findings including a few Neanderthal skeletons were found. 

After the pleasant hike, trace your steps back to your car and take a refreshing dip in the cool sea.



