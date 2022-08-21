The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Professor Nachman Ash celebrates 26 years of Save a Child's Heart

Ash met the medical professionals who were training to do work for SACH in Zambia, Ethiopia, the Palestinian Authority and Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 17:10

Updated: AUGUST 21, 2022 17:12
Prof. Nachman Ash celebrates the 26th anniversary of Save a Child's Heart. (photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
Prof. Nachman Ash celebrates the 26th anniversary of Save a Child's Heart.
(photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)

Professor Nachman Ash, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Health, visited Save a Child's Heart (SACH) on Thursday - world humanitarian day. The event was marked by a celebration of the more than 6,000 children from 64 countries that have been saved by SACH since its founding 26 years ago.

"The Ministry of Health thanks Save a Child's Heart for its many deeds for the children of Israel and the world, and for establishing the Children's Hospital, one of the most advanced in the Middle East, at the Wolfson Medical Center.”

Dr. Nachman Ash

Ash was welcomed to the festivities by the children and volunteers of SACH. He also met the medical professionals who were training to do work for SACH in Zambia, Ethiopia, the Palestinian Authority and Gaza.

Founder Dr. Ami Cohen 

The visit also marked 21 years since SACH's founder, Dr. Ami Cohen, passed away. Per the SACH website, the organization was founded by Dr. Cohen's motto: "If we can, we should." Since 1995 SACH has been bringing children all over the world in need of cardiac treatment to Israel for free medical care.

Prof. Nachman Ash celebrates the 26th anniversary of Save a Child's Heart. (credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART) Prof. Nachman Ash celebrates the 26th anniversary of Save a Child's Heart. (credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)

Ash said, "Today I met an organization with a profound impact and I salute all of you, especially the medical team from Wolfson Medical Center and its management, who have been leading these activities for more than 25 years. Save a Child's Heart is first and foremost an organization of people, and it is symbolic that my visit today takes place near a commemoration for Dr. Ami Cohen z"l, meeting many people from all around the world who act upon his vision.

"The Ministry of Health thanks Save a Child's Heart for its many deeds for the children of Israel and the world, and for establishing the Children's Hospital, one of the most advanced in the Middle East, at the Wolfson Medical Center.”



Tags pediatrics Save a Child’s Heart Heart disease Nachman Ash Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by