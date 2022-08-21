Professor Nachman Ash celebrates 26 years of Save a Child's Heart

Professor Nachman Ash, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Health, visited Save a Child's Heart (SACH) on Thursday - world humanitarian day. The event was marked by a celebration of the more than 6,000 children from 64 countries that have been saved by SACH since its founding 26 years ago.

"The Ministry of Health thanks Save a Child's Heart for its many deeds for the children of Israel and the world, and for establishing the Children's Hospital, one of the most advanced in the Middle East, at the Wolfson Medical Center.” Dr. Nachman Ash

Ash was welcomed to the festivities by the children and volunteers of SACH. He also met the medical professionals who were training to do work for SACH in Zambia, Ethiopia, the Palestinian Authority and Gaza.

Founder Dr. Ami Cohen

The visit also marked 21 years since SACH's founder, Dr. Ami Cohen, passed away. Per the SACH website, the organization was founded by Dr. Cohen's motto: "If we can, we should." Since 1995 SACH has been bringing children all over the world in need of cardiac treatment to Israel for free medical care.

Prof. Nachman Ash celebrates the 26th anniversary of Save a Child's Heart. (credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)

Ash said, "Today I met an organization with a profound impact and I salute all of you, especially the medical team from Wolfson Medical Center and its management, who have been leading these activities for more than 25 years. Save a Child's Heart is first and foremost an organization of people, and it is symbolic that my visit today takes place near a commemoration for Dr. Ami Cohen z"l, meeting many people from all around the world who act upon his vision.

