Tel Aviv to host 'Casa Brasil' in honor of Brazil's Independence Day

In celebration of the 200th anniversary of Brazil's independence, ApexBrasil and the Brazilian Embassy in Tel Aviv are holding the 'Casa Brasil' initiative from September 4-9.

The event, which will be held at Hangar 11 at the Tel Aviv port, will feature lectures, cultural presentations, business rounds and food.

The event will include several Brazilian companies from the food & beverage, agribusiness, home & construction, technology, electronic games, fashion and creative economy sectors that will display their products to Israelis.

The Brazilian Association of Furniture Industries (abimovel) will also be featured. It plans to showcase some 45 pieces of furniture from 21 different industries.

Israeli importers and Brazilian exporters will participate in business rounds in which they will have the opportunity to advance trades and partnerships.

Casa Brasil (credit: BRAZILIAN TRADE AND INVESTMENT PROMOTION AGENCY)

Brazilian exports to Israel

Brazilian exports to Israel have significantly increased in recent years, with exports reaching a record 1.1 billion in the first half of 2022 alone. There are currently some 150 Israeli companies operating in Brazil, primarily in the technology sector.

At Casa Brasil, there will also be a fashion show, cooking shows showcasing Brazilian cuisine, musical performances including genres such as Brazilian Jazz, Bossa Nova and Samba and a showcase of the Brazilian art of Capoeira.

On Thursday, September 8, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert at the Jerusalem Theater with conductor Ligia Amadio, the former chief conductor of Brazil’s National Symphony Orchestra in Rio de Janeiro and of the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra in Colombia. The orchestra will perform pieces by Brazilian composers, including Luis Bonfá, Villa-Lobos, Carlos Gomes and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

"The Brazilian-Israeli friendship is long-standing and was strengthened by Brazil's decisive participation in the establishment of the State of Israel, said Brazil's Ambassador to Israel, Gerson Menandro. "Our two peoples have nurtured a close relationship over several areas, including in trade, education, politics, culture, defense, agriculture and innovation. 'Casa Brasil' celebrates this partnership in the 200 years of Brazil".