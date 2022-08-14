The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Brazilian social media star revealed to be a crime lord

Jessica's husband, Vicente Peru, was one of the showrunners of the Carioca gang that was active in Sierra, in northeastern Brazil. She took over his responsibilities when he was imprisoned in 2016.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 19:55
Jessica Andrade da Silva, a Brazilian influencer who regularly uploaded pictures of herself on luxurious yachts, planes and other locations around the world, was arrested on suspicion of running the activities of her husband's violent gang while he was imprisoned. 

Jessica's husband, Vicente Peru, was one of the showrunners of the Carioca gang that was active in Sierra, in northeastern Brazil.

He was arrested in 2016 and later transferred to a federal prison where he was held under heavy security.  It has now come to light that his position as the head of the crime syndicate was taken over by his 28-year-old wife who, around the same time, began flaunting her lifestyle on social media, according to Brazilian reports. 

Sources in the Brazilian government say that Jessica often took direct instructions from her husband or "cooperated in some way to make them happen."

On June 22nd she was arrested in Salvador, and last month asked to be placed on house arrest because she has two children under the age of 12.

Influencer posting social media (credit: AdobeStock) Influencer posting social media (credit: AdobeStock)

Her request was granted, and she was released to house arrest with appropriate precautions such as an electronic ankle monitor and a prohibition on the use of any kind of phone. She is also banned from receiving any visitors with the exception of some family members, medical professionals and lawyers or their proxies.  



Tags crime brazil south america social media prison arrest
