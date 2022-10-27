The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Ra’anana Symphonette Orchestra: An evening of the unexpected - review

The concert opened with the premiere of the composition Contact, composed by Keren Kagarlitsky, who is also the associate music director of the RSO.

By SARAH HERSHENSON
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 05:36
THE RA’ANANA Symphonette Orchestra. (photo credit: Ra’anana Symphonette)
THE RA’ANANA Symphonette Orchestra.
(photo credit: Ra’anana Symphonette)

RA’ANANA SYMPHONETTE 

Beit Yad Labanim

October 20

The Ra’anana Symphonette Orchestra (RSO) opened its 30th season with an evening of the unexpected. The first was a complete change in program, soloist and conductor. This happens in the world of concerts, but was further complicated by a change in location, due to a problem in an alarm system in the RSO’s home auditorium.

Although a rainy evening was predicted, and different seats had to be arranged in Ra’anana’s Beit Yad Labanim auditorium, the audience showed up in good numbers. From this point, the “newness” translated into a successful evening. 

The concert opened with the premiere of the composition Contact, composed by Keren Kagarlitsky, who is also the associate music director of the RSO. She is an Israeli who holds the position of resident conductor for the Wiener Volksoper, and has won prestigious awards and critical acclaim in concert halls throughout Europe and the West. 

ISRAELI CONDUCTOR Keren Kagarlitsky (credit: RAMI ZARENGER)ISRAELI CONDUCTOR Keren Kagarlitsky (credit: RAMI ZARENGER)

A musical exercise in democracy

Contact is a concerto for two soloists, a dancer and a drummer. One could call it a musical exercise in “democracy.” In the words of the conductor/composer Kagarlitsky, “It focuses on the relationship between dance and drumming and between dance and conducting.” 

The movements of Rotem Weissman, Israeli dancer and choreographer par excellence, went from being a floppy, rag doll contortionist to a stylized leader, as the orchestra and percussionist followed precisely.

Likewise, Gal Hochberg, accomplished drummer and sought-after musician in the world of dance and electronic music, was accompanist to the dancer as well as being leader of her actions. Moreover, there were exciting sections when he and his drum set were the stars of the moment. 

The piece Contact follows the form of concerto. The orchestra not only accompanied the soloists with rhythmic and sharp episodes, but at times became the soloist as well. All parts intertwined into a captivating performance, and the audience was most appreciative.

Violin Concerto 1 by Sergei Prokofiev followed. Written in 1917, the turbulent year of the Russian Revolution, its music straddles two worlds: the Romantic lyricism of the 19th century and the sounds and rhythmic patterns of the 20th. It is a concerto that takes the solo violin into its uppermost reaches, and within the first moments of the performance, the musical capabilities and virtuosity of soloist Nitai Zori were clearly evidenced. 

Zori is the RSO concertmaster, whose repertoire ranges from Baroque to contemporary music. He is critically acclaimed internationally as a soloist and chamber musician, and a joy to hear. 

The third selection of the evening, Symphony No. 5 by Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky, was not as successful. Every hall has its own acoustic pluses and minuses to which an orchestra must familiarize themselves. The auditorium in Beit Yad Labanim, to which the concert was moved, presented challenges of balance and intonation the orchestra perhaps was not prepared for. However, it was exciting to hear an orchestra as fine as the RSO reset itself. 

By the fourth movement of the symphony, the RSO and Kagarlitsky surmounted the difficulties and set the momentum for a fine RSO ’22-’23 season.



Tags music raanana performance Concert
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by