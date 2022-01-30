Ra’anana Symphonette brings Schubertiade to stage

Winter is a good time to treat oneself to an evening of chamber music. So the Ra’anana Symphonette Orchestra is inviting the public to Schubertiade, an evening to experience chamber music spanning the centuries, on Monday, January 31, and Tuesday, February 1.

The Schubertiade began in Franz Schubert’s lifetime (1797-1828) as a sociable, informal musical gathering. It was the opportunity where musicians and music lovers would gather to hear and play music of Schubert and various esteemed composers.

In Israel this tradition continues. A yearly celebration of chamber music has been taking place for 16 years on the Ra’anana Symphonette (RSO) stage under the direction of cellist Dr. Raz Kohn.

This year’s program is diverse, filled with music encompassing different periods and genres and, as usual, performed by the best artists from Israel and worldwide.

It includes music by Schubert, Franz Liszt, Robert and Clara Schumann, Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn, Johannes Brahms, Shimon Cohen, Yehezkel Braun, Charles Ives and Ella-Milch Sheriff.

THE ISRAEL Philharmonic Orchestra (credit: ODED ANTMAN)

The short vocal selections, sung by Hagar Sharvit, mezzo-soprano, the Austrian tenor Daniel Johannsen, and Guy Pelc, baritone, are each based on the expressive words of the German Jewish poet Heinrich Heine.

The instrumental selections will be performed by Asi Matathias, violin, Kristina Reiko Cooper, cellist, from the US, and Irit Rub and Daniel Gortler, piano.

Since chamber music always involves a bit of improvisation, a jazz trio of Michael Tkachenko, saxophone, Ergo Kotler, piano, and Guy Lukach, bass, will add a bit more excitement to the eclectic evening.

Although Schubertiade started as informal musical evenings, they developed into concerts on the great stages of Europe. Nevertheless, in Schubert’s time, a friend of his, Leon Kupelweisser, once proudly claimed in writing to have the distinction of holding his own Schubertiade, a musical salon with additional creative elements, such as poetry readings and dancing.

“I treat myself to a Schubertiade,” he said, “every now and again.”

It is a privilege the RSO is carrying on this delightful tradition.

For further information: (09) 745-7773, Symphonette.co.il