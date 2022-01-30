The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Ra’anana Symphonette brings Schubertiade to stage

The Schubertiade began in Franz Schubert’s lifetime (1797-1828) as a sociable, informal musical gathering, where musicians and music lovers would gather to hear and play music.

By SARAH HERSHENSON
Published: JANUARY 30, 2022 21:40
THE RA’ANANA Symphonette Orchestra. (photo credit: RA'ANANA SYMPHONETTE)
THE RA’ANANA Symphonette Orchestra.
(photo credit: RA'ANANA SYMPHONETTE)

Winter is a good time to treat oneself to an evening of chamber music. So the Ra’anana Symphonette Orchestra is inviting the public to Schubertiade, an evening to experience chamber music spanning the centuries, on Monday, January 31, and Tuesday, February 1.

The Schubertiade began in Franz Schubert’s lifetime (1797-1828) as a sociable, informal musical gathering. It was the opportunity where musicians and music lovers would gather to hear and play music of Schubert and various esteemed composers.

In Israel this tradition continues. A yearly celebration of chamber music has been taking place for 16 years on the Ra’anana Symphonette (RSO) stage under the direction of cellist Dr. Raz Kohn.

This year’s program is diverse, filled with music encompassing different periods and genres and, as usual, performed by the best artists from Israel and worldwide.

It includes music by Schubert, Franz Liszt, Robert and Clara Schumann, Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn, Johannes Brahms, Shimon Cohen, Yehezkel Braun, Charles Ives and Ella-Milch Sheriff.

THE ISRAEL Philharmonic Orchestra (credit: ODED ANTMAN) THE ISRAEL Philharmonic Orchestra (credit: ODED ANTMAN)

The short vocal selections, sung by Hagar Sharvit, mezzo-soprano, the Austrian tenor Daniel Johannsen, and Guy Pelc, baritone, are each based on the expressive words of the German Jewish poet Heinrich Heine.

The instrumental selections will be performed by Asi Matathias, violin, Kristina Reiko Cooper, cellist, from the US, and Irit Rub and Daniel Gortler, piano.

Since chamber music always involves a bit of improvisation, a jazz trio of Michael Tkachenko, saxophone, Ergo Kotler, piano, and Guy Lukach, bass, will add a bit more excitement to the eclectic evening.

Although Schubertiade started as informal musical evenings, they developed into concerts on the great stages of Europe. Nevertheless, in Schubert’s time, a friend of his, Leon Kupelweisser, once proudly claimed in writing to have the distinction of holding his own Schubertiade, a musical salon with additional creative elements, such as poetry readings and dancing.

“I treat myself to a Schubertiade,” he said, “every now and again.”

It is a privilege the RSO is carrying on this delightful tradition.

For further information: (09) 745-7773, Symphonette.co.il



Tags orchestra jazz musical poetry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
4

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by