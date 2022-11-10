Russian exiles to rock Tel Aviv

A unique one-night concert is taking place Thursday in Tel Aviv, featuring hard rock bands from Russia who have fled the country due to their opposition to the war against Ukraine.

The artists, Holy Spring, Flowers for Burning, Sasha Ogorodnikov, Dogsaw and Sonic Death, will be performing at The Zone (Ha-Ezor) in Tel Aviv on an evening called the EXRUS Festival.

Perhaps the best-known act, Sonic Death celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. The self-described power trio originally hails from St. Petersburg and is currently based in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Organizer Alex Fedek said he sought out the artists due to their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I want to support Russians who think different[ly] and need to choose between [their] home and a free world,” he said.

Fedek added that he invited the featured artists to put a spotlight on groups that exist outside of the mainstream, noting that these groups may not otherwise get many opportunities to perform before a larger audience.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://haezor.com/en/events/exrus-fest-sonic-death-eng