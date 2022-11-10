The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Russian exiles to rock Tel Aviv

Perhaps the best-known act, Sonic Death celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. The self-described power trio originally hails from St. Petersburg and is currently based in Tbilisi, Georgia.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 02:23
Diana Burkot, Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova, activists and members of Russian punk music group Pussy Riot, critical of the country's regime, perform during the band's anti-war concert tour, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Shedhalle concert hall in Berlin, Germany May 12, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)
Diana Burkot, Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova, activists and members of Russian punk music group Pussy Riot, critical of the country's regime, perform during the band's anti-war concert tour, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Shedhalle concert hall in Berlin, Germany May 12, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

A unique one-night concert is taking place Thursday in Tel Aviv, featuring hard rock bands from Russia who have fled the country due to their opposition to the war against Ukraine.

The artists, Holy Spring, Flowers for Burning, Sasha Ogorodnikov, Dogsaw and Sonic Death, will be performing at The Zone (Ha-Ezor) in Tel Aviv on an evening called the EXRUS Festival.

Organizer Alex Fedek said he sought out the artists due to their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I want to support Russians who think different[ly] and need to choose between [their] home and a free world,” he said.

“I want to support Russians who think different[ly] and need to choose between [their] home and a free world.”

Alex Fedek

Fedek added that he invited the featured artists to put a spotlight on groups that exist outside of the mainstream, noting that these groups may not otherwise get many opportunities to perform before a larger audience.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://haezor.com/en/events/exrus-fest-sonic-death-eng



