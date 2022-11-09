The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Russia orders retreat of troops across Dnipro river

The commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, suggested that Russian forces should fall back across the Dnipro river in order to establish proper defensive lines.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 17:13

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 17:34
Ukrainian servicemen ride an armoured fighting vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukrainian servicemen ride an armoured fighting vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the retreat of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnipro river on Wednesday in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson, according to TASS.

The commander of the Joint Group of Russian Forces in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, in a report to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, suggested that Russian forces should fall back across the Dnipro river in order to establish proper defensive lines.

"It is advisable to organize defense along the barrier line of the Dnieper River, along its left bank," Surovkivin said.

"Start with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to ensure the safe transfer of personnel, weapons and equipment across the Dnieper River," Shoigu told Surovikin.

Surovikin also added that, despite an urgent call to retreat forces in Kherson, Russian troops have successfully resisted enemy offensive attempts along the entire line of contact.

Surovikin, along with Russian media outlets, blamed Ukraine for shelling local government facilities, schools, hospitals, and other socially significant facilities, as well as purposely targeting the Kakhovka dam.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stated that Russia is targeting the dam themselves in order to carry out a false-flag attack and blame Ukraine.

Surovikin previously alleged that Ukrainian forces could be planning "banned methods of warfare" in Kherson city and the hydroelectric dam and argued that justified the "evacuation" of the civilian population, according to BBC. More than 115,000 people were evacuated from the Kherson region so far, according to RIA.

Russian-installed authorities in Kherson have rejected Ukraine's allegations of a plot to destroy the structure.

The Institute for the Study of War, an independent US-based think tank, has suggested Russia is "likely continuing to prepare for a false flag attack" on the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, by creating "information conditions" for Russian forces to blow up the dam after they pull out of western Kherson and then accuse Ukraine of flooding the river and surrounding settlements.

This is a developing story.



