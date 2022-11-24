The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Nazareth Liturgical Festival to host over 100 musicians from around the world

More than 100 musicians from around the world will perform six concerts representing various cultures and traditions in the Liturgical Festival in Nazareth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 00:07
The German choir Collegium Vocale Hannover (photo credit: YOEL LEVY)
The German choir Collegium Vocale Hannover
(photo credit: YOEL LEVY)

The Liturgical Festival in Nazareth is back for the fourth time from December 15-18. More than 100 musicians from around the world will perform six concerts representing various cultures and traditions.

Peace on Earth

The German choir Collegium Vocale Hannover, with a full cast of 36 singers, will perform an outstanding a cappella concert at the Festival’s opening night.

The concert program, specially composed by the choir’s artistic director Florian Lohmann (who will conduct the concert), is a unique blend of German liturgical romantic music, a fantastic song cycle by Charles Hubert Parry and the spectacular motet “Friede auf Erden” by Arnold Schönberg, which gives the title of the concert and reflects the Festival’s motto “Peace on Earth.”

Oh lovely peace

Soprano Anastasia Klevan, a soloist of the Israel opera and a teacher at the Polyphony Conservatory Nazareth, will be joined by a chamber Baroque concert joined by musicians from the Israel Opera, the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra and special surprise guests: vocal students from the Polyphony Conservatory, who will accompany their teacher on their first professional concert.

Grant us peace

Israel’s leading international singer, Noa (Achinoam Nini), will be accompanied by the Polyphony Quartet (composed of two Arab and two Jewish young musicians). The concert will offer an exceptional interpretation of Bach’s liturgical music, with lyrics by Noa and arrangements by her music partner, Gil Dor. The concert will end with Bach’s Ave Maria performed by Noa Collegium Vocalle Hannover.

AI-Darwish – Sufi experience

Al-Darwish – A magical musical journey into the world of Sufism, a mystical stream within Islam. The Al-Darwish Ensemble, composed of Sufi clerics and artists living in the Galilee, takes the audience on a spiritual musical journey deep into the soul.

Elijah

The Galilee Chamber Orchestra in a full-scale production of Mendelssohn’s oratory of Elijah, based on the biblical story of the prophet as written in the Book of Kings.

Featuring a total of 90 musicians including: Special guest, Collegium Vocale Hannover, Germany; four leading soloists of the Israel Opera; and of course – Polyphony’s own artistic director, internationally renowned conductor Saleem Ashkar.

Biblical songs

Pianist Dana Hreish, a graduate of the Polyphony Conservatory who just completed her studies at the Barenboim-Said Akademie, Berlin, will perform her debut at the Liturgical Festival in Nazareth.

The program includes Dvorak’s “Biblical Songs”, joined by baritone Yair Polishuk, soloist of the Israel Opera. Polyphony’s artistic director, international pianist Saleem Ashkar, will host the concert and join Hreish for a four-handed Schubert Fantasy.

For more information, visit: https://liturgicalnazareth.co.il/en



Tags Nazareth music festival Concert israel festival
