The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Beit Lessin’s Hamlet: Witness the true power of theater - review

For our own confused age of fake news and reduced attention spans, Beit Lessin’s Hamlet offers a breathtaking voyage into the true power of theater.

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 03:59
ELI GORENSTEIN as the ghost of Hamlet’s father. (photo credit: Isaiah Fainberg)
ELI GORENSTEIN as the ghost of Hamlet’s father.
(photo credit: Isaiah Fainberg)

Rami Heuberger walked to the stage barking into a mobile phone. “Hamlet tonight!” he boomed, “Seven hours long!” The audience laughed. Eli Gorenstein began his vocal exercises, and Asaf Jonas and Tom Hagi began sword-fighting in anticipation of their duel scene as Hamlet and Laertes at Beit Lessin’s Hamlet, under director Yair Sherman.

Heuberger (Claudius) brought to the role his unique stage persona, which gives a deep insight into Israeli masculinity. “Bring me pita with tahini!” He shouted into the phone before he transformed into the man who sent his nephew to England with instructions to have him killed.

Claudius, half naked and frightened over his rank offenses, considered the possibility of divine mercy and rejected it.

“That cannot be; since I am still possess’d /Of those effects for which I did the murder,” Heuberger cried out.

A voyage into the true power of theater

Heuberger is now in a unique place. He is the master of portraying crude men who still possess, despite their brutality, a thread of sensitivity which prevents them from being total monsters.

William Shakespeare (credit: Wikimedia Commons)William Shakespeare (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The production is so generous with its gifts, it can be likened to a special King’s Cake; one with so many flavors baked into it that every slice, every bite, reveals a fève.

As the late King’s ghost, Gorenstein is brilliant. Sherman cleverly matched his ghost to a voice anyone who watched a Disney movie in Hebrew would recognize. Gorenstein did the voice acting for Scar (The Lion King) and many other animated hits. As Hamlet’s dead father, Gorenstein has an almost hypnotic effect on the grieving prince. He is an actor whose every syllable reminds us of childhood; he touches that nerve.

In this production, Gorenstein shouldered not just the role of ghost, but also of actor and grave-digger. The scene in which he schools Polonius (Yoram Toledano) on acting is a tour-de-force. The moment he and Gertrude (Shiri Golan) exchange looks is a gem. In that brief moment, it is not only the heart of the king caught in the mise en abyme, but also the soul of a woman reminded of the visage of her late husband.

The nude body suites worn by the actors playing The Murder of Gonzago, the play Hamlet commissions for the Danish court, are grotesque. The exposed, dangling male-members swing from the stage like a pendulum into our political reality; ripe with allegations against lawyers and generals for sexual offenses that may ruin a kingdom.

THANKS TO translator Dori Parnes, the poetic Hebrew used by Gorenstein in the role of Hamlet’s father becomes earthy and colloquial when he plays the clever grave-digging clown.

“What is he that builds stronger than either the mason, the shipwright, or the carpenter?” Gorenstein asks, before he answers his own riddle: A grave-maker, “the houses that he makes last till doomsday.”

A woman in the row ahead of me held a library copy of the printed translation to explore its richness. Those who fear tackling the Bard of Stratford in Hebrew need not worry. Bilingual Hebrew and English titles flash above the stage in this performance, which values “words, words, words.” 

Sherman does not show us Shakespeare by flashes of lightning. His Shakespeare is a rich constant stream of gestures and colors. When Jonas sneaks from Ophelia’s room he is in the buff, and tiptoes away glancing at Polonius’s back as the old man patters. Jonas is inspiring in his courageous, risky portrait of the tormented prince.

When Ophelia (Carmel Bin) dines with her father they devour Chinese takeout. We see the lack of a mother figure in Ophelia’s life and recognize Polonius’s failure to see the obvious in an instant. Bin’s Ophelia was hurled from a naïve child-like girl to a mad force of nature that can make rocks shed “tears seven times salt.” Toledano, with his vain, waxed mustache, was superb.

In 1989, Heuberger played the role of Claudius in an epic production under Rina Yerushalmi with Shuli Rand as Hamlet. Back then, Claudius and Hamlet were roughly the same age, whereas now, roughly 24 years later, Heuberger’s Claudius is pregnant with depth and meaning hard won by years lived on and off the stage.

In 2005 Itay Tiran rose to fame playing the moody Dane in a Hamlet production under late director Omri Nitzan.

For our own confused age of fake news and reduced attention spans, Beit Lessin’s Hamlet offers a breathtaking voyage into the true power of theater.

Hamlet at Beit Liessin will run for 50 performances with the final one scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, at 8:30 p.m. NIS 250 per ticket. The show includes nudity and is not suitable for under 16s. 

Heuberger is joking, the show is three hours long, not seven, and has one intermission. 101 Dizengoff St. Tel Aviv. 

To book, call (03) 725-5333. Readers can read the Parnes translation for free on his site: www.shakespeare.co.il 



Tags theater review performance Shakespeare
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by