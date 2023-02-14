Orthodox Israeli reporter comes out of the closet

Yair Cherki, a religious affairs reporter for Israel's N12, came out as gay on Tuesday night via posts on his various social media accounts.

"I write these words shaking," Cherki began. He explained that he had been considering coming out publicly for a long time but had delayed it out of fear.

Cherki, 30, comes from a religious Zionist background. His father is a well-known religious leader, Rabbi Oury Amos Cherki.

Religion and homosexuality

The rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, is seen during the first Gay Pride parade in Skopje, North Macedonia June 29, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI)

Yair Cherki addressed the issue of being gay and religious, saying "[I am gay] and I love God. It is not contradictory and it is nothing new. I am the exact same person that I was; the only difference is that it is not only me who knows now, you know, too."

He concluded his post by acknowledging that his loved ones may be saddened by his news. "It saddened me too," he wrote. "I tried to ignore it for years...I don't regret any of these efforts. Maybe without them, I wouldn't have been able to come to a conclusion. It's just a shame that it took so long."