Backstreet Boys announce Israel show as part of DNA World Tour

1990s boy band superstars Backstreet Boys will be returning to Israel for the third time, on May 13 at Rishon Lezion’s Live Park. The group last performed here in 2018, celebrating their 25th anniversary before a sold-out crowd of 16,000 at the same venue.

The five-member group, made up of AJ McLean, Howie D, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, has sold over 130 million records worldwide since forming in 1993 and is regarded as one of the world’s best-selling boy bands. They’re best known for hits like “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Love Me” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

The Post’s Noa Amouyal wrote of their 2018 show: “The entire performance seemed plucked out of their Las Vegas residency, where less physical exertion is a necessity to sustain performing several shows a week. They even wore shiny black tuxedo jackets which seemed far more appropriate for a Vegas stage than a Rishon one.”

However, like much of the crowd who came of age with their 90s hits, Amouyal wrote that she succumbed to their charms.

“We may have outgrown the lyrics and their saccharine notions of love, but the Backstreet Boys are part of our childhood and our connection to them runs deep.”

DNA World Tour to reach Israel

The DNA World Tour - named after the band’s 2019 Grammy-nominated 10th studio album, DNA - is also taking the group to Australia, Iceland and South Africa.

Tickets to the show are available at: https://9964.co.il/backstreetboys