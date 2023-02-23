The Tel-Aviv Museum of Art commemorates Ukraine invasion refugees

The Tel-Aviv Museum of Art marks a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Through the end of the week, the Tel-Aviv Museum, in collaboration with the Charney Resolution Center in Tel-Aviv and the ZAZ10TS cultural initiative in New York, will screen the war photographs of photojournalist and representative of Polaris Images, Ziv Koren.

The photos will be projected on the facade of the Paulson Family Foundation Building and at the entrance to the Herta and Paul Amir Building at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and at the same time, in New York City on giant screens in Times Square on the corner of 41st Street and 7th Ave, revealing shocking scenes from the horrors of the war.

On February 19, the Tel-Aviv Museum held an open evening for the public, with the participation of leading media professionals and photojournalists from Israel who documented the war and uplifted both civil and military voices throughout the past year.

Throughout the year, the Tel-Aviv Museum will hold activities for refugees from Ukraine who are currently in Israel and will send creative kits to Ukraine through the Early Starters organization, which deals with educational-therapeutic activities for young children in emergency and extreme situations. Tania Coen-Uzzielli, director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, says, “The Tel Aviv Museum expresses solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine who are fighting valiantly for the independence of their country and its democracy. The museum is an active player in the cultural life of Israel and is a significant platform in the Israeli public. This event, in which we host journalists and senior media personnel, is an expression of our commitment to respond to the burning events of the hour.’’