Kan is the big winner in Israeli TV awards

The Israeli Academy for Film and Television gave out its television awards for 2022 and the big winner was the government broadcaster KAN 11, which was slated for closure by the newly elected government earlier this year, but won a reprieve.

Who won awards?

Dismissed, the KAN series about women soldiers that has been acquired by Netflix, won eight awards, including for Best Comedy-Drama, Best Actress in a Comedy-Drama (Alona Sa’ar, for the second straight year), Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy-Drama (Gal Malka, who just won the Best Actress Prize for the series, A Body that Works at the Series Mania competition in France), Atara Frish for Best Director of a Comedy-Drama, and Best Screenplay for Comedy-Drama for Frish and Nir Berger.

The Lesson (aka Zero Hour) from KAN, about tensions among students and teachers in a high school, won Best Drama, Best Actress for Maya Landsman (who won Best Actress for this role in 2022 at CannesSeries) and Best Screenplay for Deakla Keydar.

Another KAN series, Manayek, a gritty police drama, won Best Actor in a Drama (Shalom Assayag) and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama (Amos Tamam).

The Jews are Coming from KAN won the prize for Best Satirical Series and also the screenplay award in this category.

ALONA SA’AR from ‘Dismissed’ accepts her award (credit: Israel Academy of Film and Television/Ido Elkeslassy and Lior Horesh)

Neveh Tzur won the Best Actor in a Comedy, KAN’s Sisoo Vesimchoo, a series about a choir run by the military rabbinate.

In the documentary series, category, KAN’s Eichmann: The Lost Tapes took five awards, including Best Documentary.

Fire Dance from Yes Studios, about a romance and conflict in an ultra-Orthodox community, won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Noa Koler, and Best Directing in a Drama for its creator, Rama Burshtein.

Ilana Dayan’s Fact series from Keshet won Best Investigative Journalism show.