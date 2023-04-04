The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Kan is the big winner in Israeli TV awards

Kan was slated to be closed earlier this year but was kept open after the move was greatly protested.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 14:19
Gal Malka from ‘Dismissed’ accepts her award. (photo credit: Israel Academy of Film and Television/Ido Elkeslassy and Lior Horesh)
Gal Malka from ‘Dismissed’ accepts her award.
(photo credit: Israel Academy of Film and Television/Ido Elkeslassy and Lior Horesh)

The Israeli Academy for Film and Television gave out its television awards for 2022 and the big winner was the government broadcaster KAN 11, which was slated for closure by the newly elected government earlier this year, but won a reprieve.

Who won awards?

Dismissed, the KAN series about women soldiers that has been acquired by Netflix, won eight awards, including for Best Comedy-Drama, Best Actress in a Comedy-Drama (Alona Sa’ar, for the second straight year), Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy-Drama (Gal Malka, who just won the Best Actress Prize for the series, A Body that Works at the Series Mania competition in France), Atara Frish for Best Director of a Comedy-Drama, and Best Screenplay for Comedy-Drama for Frish and Nir Berger.

The Lesson (aka Zero Hour) from KAN, about tensions among students and teachers in a high school, won Best Drama, Best Actress for Maya Landsman (who won Best Actress for this role in 2022 at CannesSeries) and Best Screenplay for Deakla Keydar.

Another KAN series, Manayek, a gritty police drama, won Best Actor in a Drama (Shalom Assayag) and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama (Amos Tamam).

The Jews are Coming from KAN won the prize for Best Satirical Series and also the screenplay award in this category.

ALONA SA’AR from ‘Dismissed’ accepts her award (credit: Israel Academy of Film and Television/Ido Elkeslassy and Lior Horesh) ALONA SA’AR from ‘Dismissed’ accepts her award (credit: Israel Academy of Film and Television/Ido Elkeslassy and Lior Horesh)

Neveh Tzur won the Best Actor in a Comedy, KAN’s Sisoo Vesimchoo, a series about a choir run by the military rabbinate.

In the documentary series, category, KAN’s Eichmann: The Lost Tapes took five awards, including Best Documentary.

Fire Dance from Yes Studios, about a romance and conflict in an ultra-Orthodox community, won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Noa Koler, and Best Directing in a Drama for its creator, Rama Burshtein.

Ilana Dayan’s Fact series from Keshet won Best Investigative Journalism show.



Tags culture award Kan TV Show
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by