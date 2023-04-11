Israeli singer Eyal Golan's performance at the venue Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv was stopped after the singer expressed he did not feel well. Shortly after, he fainted, requiring emergency medical attention by Magen David Adom first responders.

The MDA team was already on site and gave Golan treatment behind the scenes. While many spectators were disappointed, ticket buyers will receive compensation. They will be able to attend another show which will be scheduled on a new date. The singer was fully conscious when he headed to the emergency room.

In recent days, Golan had expressed that he was not feeling well, but despite his medical condition, he decided not to give up the two shows planned for Passover at Hangar 11. On Sunday night, in his first performance at the venue, he told the audience that he was not feeling well, but he would do everything to not disappoint them, and he did hold the show as planned and hosted his uncle Aaron.

His Monday night performance changed drastically. He felt that he could not continue the show and after almost an hour, he stopped the show and excused himself off stage before fainting backstage. The MDA team treated him and transferred him to an emergency room for further treatment and tests.

Eyal Golan at the Knesset, accepting an award at the Knesset as protesters yell from the sidelines, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Who is Eyal Golan?

Eyal Golan is an Israeli pop star who is no stranger to controversy. The Mizrahi pop star, born Eyal Bitton, is one of the most famous celebrities in Israeli music. After consulting with a Rabbi, He removed one letter yud from his name to reflect the idea that one yud is enough, as there is only one yud in God's name in Hebrew. His name is, in effect, pronounced the same way as before and spelled the same way in English.

He was also at the center of a statutory rape case in years past. Golan was questioned in was questioned regarding the "Social Games" affair. As part of the affair, which was exposed in 2014, Golan was questioned on suspicion of statutory rape of young girls and pressuring them to use drugs.

The case began when Glilot police received information that a girl was having sex with celebrities. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the investigation was transferred to the Tel Aviv Youth Department. During a hearing in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, it emerged that one of the alleged victims in the case is a relative of Zahi Assouline, an associate of Golan. According to the suspect, Assouline had a consensual relationship with the girl, even though he knew her age.