The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli artist faints at Tel Aviv performance, requiring immediate medical attention

At singer Eyal Golan's performance at Tel Aviv's Hangar 11, he briefly stopped his performance because he wasn't feeling well. The artist quickly required medical attention before being transferred.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 02:01
Israeli singer Eyal Golan performs at the Arena Stadium in Jerusalem on December 6, 2021. (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Israeli singer Eyal Golan performs at the Arena Stadium in Jerusalem on December 6, 2021.
(photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Israeli singer Eyal Golan's performance at the venue Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv was stopped after the singer expressed he did not feel well. Shortly after, he fainted, requiring emergency medical attention by Magen David Adom first responders.

The MDA team was already on site and gave Golan treatment behind the scenes. While many spectators were disappointed, ticket buyers will receive compensation. They will be able to attend another show which will be scheduled on a new date. The singer was fully conscious when he headed to the emergency room.

In recent days, Golan had expressed that he was not feeling well, but despite his medical condition, he decided not to give up the two shows planned for Passover at Hangar 11. On Sunday night, in his first performance at the venue, he told the audience that he was not feeling well, but he would do everything to not disappoint them, and he did hold the show as planned and hosted his uncle Aaron.

His Monday night performance changed drastically. He felt that he could not continue the show and after almost an hour, he stopped the show and excused himself off stage before fainting backstage. The MDA team treated him and transferred him to an emergency room for further treatment and tests.

Eyal Golan at the Knesset, accepting an award at the Knesset as protesters yell from the sidelines, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Eyal Golan at the Knesset, accepting an award at the Knesset as protesters yell from the sidelines, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Who is Eyal Golan?

Eyal Golan is an Israeli pop star who is no stranger to controversy. The Mizrahi pop star, born Eyal Bitton, is one of the most famous celebrities in Israeli music. After consulting with a Rabbi, He removed one letter yud from his name to reflect the idea that one yud is enough, as there is only one yud in God's name in Hebrew. His name is, in effect, pronounced the same way as before and spelled the same way in English.

He was also at the center of a statutory rape case in years past. Golan was questioned in was questioned regarding the "Social Games" affair. As part of the affair, which was exposed in 2014, Golan was questioned on suspicion of statutory rape of young girls and pressuring them to use drugs.

The case began when Glilot police received information that a girl was having sex with celebrities. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the investigation was transferred to the Tel Aviv Youth Department. During a hearing in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, it emerged that one of the alleged victims in the case is a relative of Zahi Assouline, an associate of Golan. According to the suspect, Assouline had a consensual relationship with the girl, even though he knew her age.



Tags Magen David Adom Tel Aviv health tel aviv concert Healthcare System
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Julia Wendel is definitely not Madeleine McCann - DNA tests

Madeleine McCann
3

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by