IL MAKIAGE invests in the future of AI cosmetics

ODDITY, the parent company of IL MAKIAGE, is investing $100 million in biotech and AI-based molecule discovery technology to transform global beauty categories. ODDITY announced recently the acquisition of Revela, a leading biotech start-up and the establishment of ODDITY LABS in Boston, with the aim of making use for the first time of technologies for molecular detection based on artificial intelligence, for the beauty and wellness categories.

Revela has developed a biotechnological platform for finding new molecules for products in the field of wellness, using AI and advanced biological models for molecular discovery. Revela's team brings with it international expertise from Harvard and MIT. The purchase will allow ODDITY to develop advanced patent-protected products based on AI that are immeasurably more effective than the products on the market today and continue to lead the beauty and wellness industry through breakthrough technology.