Mac Haifa closes in on title by beating yellow-and-blue

Maccabi Haifa moved to within just one win of wrapping up its third straight Israel Premier League title with a 3-1 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday night.

Gaby Kanichowsky gave the yellow-and-blue an early 1-0 lead, but the Greens drew even right before the break when Dolev Haziza found the back of the goal to head into halftime all knotted up at 1-1.

It didn’t take Dia Saba long to give the hosts the lead when he pounced on a 50th-minute rebound to pu Haifa up 2-1 while Saba played a part in the third marker when his attempt glanced off of Maccabi defender Andre Geraldes and behind Tel Aviv ’keeper Daniel Peretz as Barak Bachar’s team wrapped up the victory.

Quotes from officials

“There are always heart-stopping moments, but from the first minute we played really well,” Bachar began following the game. “We created chances, many with a lineup specifically to do that. Every time we went with an attacking lineup we have won and I’m happy that we were able to do that again.”

“We scored first and had other opportunities to score as well,” Maccabi coach Aitor Karanka said. “One mistake cost us a lot. We’ve had a tough week with the loss here and in the State Cup, but despite the defeat we fought until the end.

MACCABI HAIFA players celebrated during their 3-1 victory over visiting Maccabi Tel Aviv this week at Sammy Ofer Stadium. (credit: Maccabi Haifa/Courtesy)

We can’t talk about this being a failure if the players gave everything they had.”

By the Port City, Hapoel Beersheba blanked Ashdod SC 1-0 thanks to Ramzi Safouri’s sixth-minute strike to give Elyaniv Barda’s squad the three points.

“This was a big win for us,” Barda said following the game. “We went into this game without some players and our defensive line was made up of guys who had never played together. We even had to dress three youth players as a number of players were injured and will be out for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, Ironi Kiryat Shmona were relegated to the Leumit League after drawing with Hapoel Tel Aviv 2-2 as a late Itay Ben Shabbat own-goal did in the northerners, sending them down a division.

Antoine Conte was sent off just 10 minutes into the match after he was issued a red card leaving the Reds with 10 men for the balance of the contest.

Senin Sebai took full advantage of the extra man and scored a brilliant bicycle kick goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Itamar Shviro then was handed a penalty kick, which was promptly saved, but he was able to pounce all over the rebound to give Kiryat Shmona a 2-0 lead just 10 minutes later.

However, Kayes Ganem’s header cut the lead to 2-1 which led to the dramatic tying goal in the 78th minute when Itay Ben Shabbat’s poor clearance attempt landed up in his own goal as the sides split the points, which sent Kiryat Shmona down a league.

“I have to say that our crowd is No. 1,” Hapoel coach Haim Silvas began. “It’s not just this game, but all of the time. I don’t know a fanbase that follows its team everywhere and during the most difficult of times. My goal coming here was to keep this team in the league and I was able to do that, but these fans need a team that will be able to battle for the top of the league and for titles.”

Also, Maccabi Bnei Reineh slipped by Beitar Jerusalem 1-0 as Mark Koszta scored a 55th minute penalty to give his side all the points.

“We have a complete football club and one that everyone contributes to,” Reineh coach Sharon Mimer began. “Without my staff we would not be in the situation where we will be playing next season in the Premier League. The guys were great and as we hit money time they deserve all of the credit.”

In an emotional match, Sektzia Nes Ziona blanked Hapoel Haifa 1-0 as Almog Buzgalo scored the winner in the 85th minute in what was Hanan Maman’s last game for the Carmel Reds after retiring.

“This was a very exciting game for me,” Maman began. “When I was subbed off I broke down. I want to thank everyone and I only wish that everyone could experience what I have in my career. My family accompanied me the entire way and I had to retire after dealing with so many issues; it’s time to let my body rest.”

Hapoel Hadera defeated Bnei Sakhnin 3-2 in a barnburner of a matchup that ensured Hadera would remain in the Premier League.

Basil Khuri gave Sakhnin a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute, but Jonathan Cisse drew Hadera even just ahead of the break off of a corner kick.

Sakhnin retook the lead on Freddy Plumain’s strike before Samy Bourard knotted the game up in the 73rd minute. Five minutes later, Steven Alfred found the winner for Nico Avitan’s Hadera squad.

In the capital city, Maccabi Netanya pounded Hapoel Jerusalem 4-1 as Omri Gendelman scored an early brace to secure the three points for the diamond city side.

Gendelman gave Ron Kozuk’s squad a quick 1-0 lead in the second minute, but Don Cedric found the equalizer just five minutes to get the game off to a smashing start. Gendelman scored his second of the game from right in front of the goal as his scorcher went off the bar and in for a 2-1 lead.

Patrick Twumasi and Osher Eliyahu added insurance markers in the second half to polish off the victory.

“This was an excellent game for us,” Kozuk began. “It was important for us to come into this match properly after having peaked in the State Cup semifinal and ensure that we prove that we are a team that is consistent. These players came into the game with the right mindset and ready to go.”

“We assisted on all four of Netanya’s goals,” a disappointed Ziv Arie began. “We made mistakes and that happens in the game of soccer. The first half was wide open and both sides went on the attack and didn’t defend. We had many chances, but we just couldn’t convert.”