The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Maccabi Haifa clinches second straight Israeli Premier League title

Despite loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv, Greens clinch championship as Hapoel Tel Aviv edges Beersheba.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: MAY 11, 2022 23:48
MACCABI TEL AVIV may have won the game on Tuesday night at Sammy Ofer Stadium, but it was host Maccabi Haifa that secured the league title. (photo credit: MAOR ELKASLASI)
MACCABI TEL AVIV may have won the game on Tuesday night at Sammy Ofer Stadium, but it was host Maccabi Haifa that secured the league title.
(photo credit: MAOR ELKASLASI)

Maccabi Haifa was crowned Israeli Premier League champion on Tuesday night despite falling to Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-1, as second-place Hapoel Beersheba lost to Hapoel Tel Aviv to hand the Greens their second title in a row.

Barak Bachar’s squad was serenaded by the Haifa faithful at Sammy Ofer Stadium as the fans sang to their hearts delight in tribute to their heroes, who have dominated the league with consistent play since last August.

The Greens are now in front of Beersheba by six points with two games remaining, but hold an insurmountable 24-goal difference that will be too much to overcome over the upcoming pair of final contests.

By winning the annual competition, Haifa will be able to participate in UEFA Champions League qualification this coming summer as it will attempt to qualify for the prestigious tournament for the first time in over a decade.

“It’s a bit of a weird feeling,” Bachar began after capturing the title. “At the end of the day we deserved to win the championship. We haven’t been playing well of late, but ultimately we have to give credit to the entire club, the players and staff for a long and tough season. Hopefully we can get back on track as we have the State Cup still to come. We are the rightful champions.

“Right now we will celebrate and enjoy after a season that began so early and will end so late. We have a tough clash coming up in the cup final and we will have to be ready for that as it’s a one-game winner-take-all which is not connected to the league whatsoever. We have to pick ourselves up and make sure that we are ready to get the job done.”

MACCABI TEL AVIV may have won the game on Tuesday night at Sammy Ofer Stadium, but it was host Maccabi Haifa that secured the league title. (credit: MAOR ELKASLASI) MACCABI TEL AVIV may have won the game on Tuesday night at Sammy Ofer Stadium, but it was host Maccabi Haifa that secured the league title. (credit: MAOR ELKASLASI)

Haifa controlled the pace of play early against Maccabi Tel Aviv, but Stipe Perica headed home an Eylon Almog cross to give the yellow-and-blue a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

Tjaron Chery found the equalizer from 20 meters out in the 63rd minute to draw the Greens even, but Djorde Jovanovic scored from the penalty spot and starlet Oscar Gloch converted an Avi Rikan through-ball to polish off the two-goal victory.

“I believe that we deserved to win this game,” yellow-and-blue coach Mladen Krstajic said following the game. “We played better in many parameters and I want to congratulate my players, but also Haifa for winning the championship.”

Haifa midfielder Dolev Haziza also spoke about the game and winning the league title.

“It’s a bit disappointing to lose and maybe if we would have scored first we could have scored a few goals. This is my second league championship with this huge club. If someone told me this would be the same outcome next season, I’d sign for it right now.”

Elsewhere, Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Hapoel Beersheba 2-1, ending the Southern Reds title hopes as they will now prepare for the State Cup final against Maccabi Haifa in two weeks.

After a goalless first half, midfielder Shlomi Azulay broke the ice to give Tel Aviv a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Elyaniv Barda’s squad when Mariano Barreira was sent off for a foul on Marko Jankovic just two minutes later to reduce Beersheba to 10 men for the balance of the game.

However, Eugene Ansah was pulled down by Doron Lidner in the box, handing Ramzi Safuri a penalty kick that he promptly scored to draw Beersheba even.

But Lidner made up for the gaffe by sending Liad Ramot on his way to score the winner in the 88th minute to give Tel Aviv the points and the win.

“After our last three games, it was difficult to get back into the swing of things but the best medicine was a big win,” Tel Aviv coach Kobi Refuah explained. “We needed to play a bit more intelligently against a 10-man Beersheba team, but I’m happy that we won after a few tough weeks.”

“We dominated play in the first half, but we couldn’t take advantage of the situation to score,” said Beersheba coach Elyaniv Barda said. “We took a chance to play attacking football despite picking up a red card. We need to improve our play overall.”

Meanwhile, Maccabi Netanya blanked Bnei Sakhnin 3-0 as the diamond city squad continued to battle for a UEFA Conference League qualifying spot.

Patrick Twumasi found the back of the goal thanks to a stalker free-kick at the stroke of halftime to give Benny Lam’s team a 1-0 lead.

Boris Enow doubled the advantage in the 66th minute, while Amir Berkovits scored the third deep into second-half stoppage time to take the win.

“The players really did a great job,” said Netanya coach Benny Lam. “They wanted the win and they were very sharp. I told them that we had to win because it was going to be us or them who will get the last qualifying spot. I’m happy that we won, but we have to remember that we still have some very tough games and nothing is over just yet.”



Tags Israel sports soccer maccabi tel aviv israeli sports maccabi haifa news
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by