Blackstar Symphony to perform David Bowie in Israel

The arrangements are being done by Blackstar producer and longtime Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti; and composers Jules Buckley, Maria Schneider and Michael R. Dudley Jr.

By EMILY GOLDEN
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 01:52
DAVID BOWIE (photo credit: Jimmy King)
DAVID BOWIE
(photo credit: Jimmy King)

The music of David Bowie will be coming to Israel with full orchestration. The Blackstar Symphony (named after Bowie’s final album) will be appearing on November 3, at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium. Bowie’s landmark album, as well as other music from his career, will be performed by the musicians who accompanied him on the album, as well as by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

Bowie released the album shortly before his death in 2016.

Who will be performing?

Under the direction of saxophonist Donny McCaslin, performers include keyboardist Jason Lindner, bassist Tim Lefebvre, and drummer Antonio Sanchez. Gail Ann Dorsey, Bowie’s bassist and backup singer, will be on vocals accompanied by David Poe, who has toured the world with a variety of different artists. 

The arrangements are being done by Blackstar producer and longtime Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti; and composers Jules Buckley, Maria Schneider and Michael R. Dudley Jr. Special guests include Israeli singer Assaf Amdursky. Tickets range from NIS 395-NIS 995.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://2207.kupat.co.il/show/ blackstarsymphony



Tags arts music art David Bowie
