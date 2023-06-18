The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Miss Fix the Universe project registration opens

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 15:10
The Miss Fix the Universe venture, in collaboration with the Women's Lobby in Israel and the Social Banking Division at Bank Hapoalim, is calling for social ventures to empower girls and women

The project will provide entrepreneurship grants totaling NIS 340,000 to support the projects of women working to strengthen and empower girls and boys in a variety of topics such as: education for equality, financial literacy, excellence, support for girls at risk and more

The project will award three grants of NIS 100,000, three grants of NIS 10,000 for noteworthy projects and an additional grant of NIS 10,000 for a project that receives broad public support.

Naama Halevi Peer, director of the social banking division at Bank Hapoalim: "Unfortunately, Israel ranks last in terms of gender equality in the OECD countries. This is not fate, but the result of social behavior that we can and are obligated to change. As part of Bank Hapoalim's social mission, we are proud to be Here to promote this change, to give a platform, exposure and funding to women working for a better future, for the future generation and to promote gender equality in Israel."

Registration for the project is open until June 29. For more details and registration.



