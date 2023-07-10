The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Nederland Dance Theater2 is irresistible - review

NDT2 is the offspring of the illustrious NDT, a modern dance company started in the 1950s with a non-conformist repertoire.

By ORA BRAFMAN
Published: JULY 10, 2023 04:27
(photo credit: RAHI REZVANI)

On its latest visit to Israel, the dance company NDT2 showcased three works by choreographers Cabadian Crystal Pite, Slovene Eduard Clug, and Israeli Nadav Zelner – the latter a rising name on the international dance scene.

NDT2 is the offspring of the illustrious NDT, a modern dance company started in the 1950s with a non-conformist repertoire. The younger NDT2 aims to nurture a cast of chosen dancers who are more involved in artistic cooperation.

The evening opened with “10 Duets on a Theme of Rescue” by Crystal Pite. A very short work by a small but strong cast of five dancers. The mildly conservative choreography was composed of 10 short scenes that contained subtle references to its title. Pite created fluid passages between the duets and kept a consistently elegant stylized flair.

The regimented piece “Cluster” by Eduard Clug brought a shift of mood: athletic and pulsing. More than anything else, the piece reflected an unusual concern with form (as distinct from the Bauhaus innovators who tied form to content). On the stage, there was a direct relation between the choreographic structure and the bodies’ movements, echoed in space.

Nadav Zelner's Bedtime Story

Then it was time for Nadav Zelner’s “Bedtime Story.” The title hardly described the content. It was set to Arabic music and songs from North African countries, mostly bordering on the Sahara belt, such as the Gnawa, accompanied by drums and typical wind instruments. The polite, rather adult audience started moving to the beat from their chairs and didn’t stop until the show was over. The ovation was equally loud and well-merited. 

Finally, 14 dancers came on stage. They were the same performers we had seen earlier but they were in a completely different state of mind. It was hard to believe that they were part of the same company. They jumped, smiled, and loosened their limbs with what seemed to be spontaneous movements at a crowded party with a hot DJ.

Zelner, however, had his hands on the controls, with smart swift composition changes, fusing tribal nuances and sleek city movements. An irresistible combination.



