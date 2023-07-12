The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The Black Keys' Israel debut was a rock masterclass - review

By MICHAL TORKY
Published: JULY 12, 2023 03:28
THE BLACK KEYS perform in Rishon Lezion Monday night. (photo credit: ARIEL EFRON)
(photo credit: ARIEL EFRON)

THE BLACK KEYSRishon LiveParkJuly 10

It pays to be an early bird. We arrived at Rishon Lezion’s LivePark in the late afternoon, ahead of the Israel debut of the great American roots rockers, The Black Keys.

That way we got to see the crowd slowly arriving, all ages and all happy. Getting there early also enabled us to maneuver close to the stage, so close that we could see the sweat on guitarist/frontman  Dan Auerbach’s face later that night.

But before they took the stage, the enchanting melodies of “Boom Pam” opened the evening, casting a spell on the audience with their Oriental sound, melded with raw passion. Their melodies wove through the air, creating a soothing ambiance among the crowd.

Then came Ninet. Looking like the rock star she is, she commanded the spotlight with her exceptional guitar skills and powerful vocals. The crowd was spellbound, swept up in her energy and passion, as they joined in with the familiar songs. 

The Black Keys greeted with roars of cheers in Israel

Then, the moment we had all been waiting for: The Black Keys took center stage. The roar of the crowd reverberated through the air, an outpouring of love and admiration for the legendary rock duo. With Dan Auerbach’s soulful vocals and remarkable guitar prowess, complemented by Patrick Carney’s thunderous drumming, The Black Keys unleashed a musical storm.

THE BLACK KEYS (credit: NIDAR OZ PR) THE BLACK KEYS (credit: NIDAR OZ PR)

Greeted by a warm “Hello Tel Aviv” (not too far off), the audience’s immediate connection with the band was palpable. Hits such as “Gold on the Ceiling,” “Fever,” and “Lonely Boy” resonated through the venue, pulsating with raw energy. 

Throughout the 20-plus song set, The Black Keys’ performance was a masterclass in rock ‘n’ roll, leaving an indelible mark on their fans.



